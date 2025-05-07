Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Horst Baer
1h

LOOK UP WHAT ADOLF HITLER HAS DONE. NO GOLD, JUST HARD WORKING HANDS OF GERMAN PEOPLE.

FROM 30 JAN 1933 TILL OLYMPIC GAMES IN 1936 HE HAD CREATED SIX MILLION JOBS, THE ECONOMY WAS FLOURISHING, THE ENVY OF THE WORLD, WHILE THE REST OF THE WORLD WAS IN THE ECONOMIC

DOLDRUMS.

GEORGE DAVID LLOYD STATED, AFTER HIS VISIT WITH AH IN 1936: I HAVE NEVER SEEN A MORE HAPPY

PEOPLE. THE YOUNG ADORE HIM, THE OLD RESPECT HIM.

DAVID BOWIE CALLED HIM “”THE FIRST ROCK STAR”!!!! AH WAS A BUILDER AND NOT A DESTROYER LIKE

THE USUAL SUSPECTS =: ***the khazarian mafiYa = zionists***.

And the eternal liars and cheaters unmasked in the following link:

https://realnewsandhistory.com/crying-woman/

AwakeNotWoke
1h

I cannot understand why, if they have no rights, and it's legal, the US does not just gas them. The US is a lot more powerful than Germany was in 1945. There would be no Nuremberg. Gas is cheaper than a bullet, and far cheaper than deportation. If they are in the country illegally, they have no rights. If they have no rights, how could it be illegal to gas them? If the SCOTUS objects, then consistent with the legal theory of Departmentalism, the POTUS could abolish the SCOTUS..My dad would have been 100% in favor of this, and also of gassing lawyers, and a few other groups. Germany in the 1930s first tried deportation and it didn't work. If illegals get gassed, then once word gets out they will definitely stop coming. It would be a real final solution to the illegals problem and save the US a lot of money. If it's legal, gas them. Beautiful.

