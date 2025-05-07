Do not be a bobblehead sycophant silent idiot, stand up, talk to POTUS Trump, write, talk, stop the coddling and lathering, stop the washing and cupping…Trump wants us to hold him to account, he needs it! '

Look, I wanted 47 to focus on reducing taxes first! Not tariffs and not the way it has been done and very chaotic but we will need to judge what Trump has done via the arc of his Presidency and so I stand back…I want him to succeed…I am a social libertarian conservative…I want a kind gentle society…not run by uber rich billionaire users self -enrichers…I love what he Trump, has done on US border 100% love it, now he has to get them out…but a pure illegal should simply be turned around and sent back to their nation…not a 3rd nation…not detained…the hard rapist criminal illegals held either in US jails for life or sent back to their nation…not 3rd nation...there is corruption in this arrangement…you cannot hold a person in US and a 3rd nation and not charge them…they must have habeas and in front of a judge…no denial of rights and process…none! USA cannot be in that business…that I disagree with…I do not agree with sending to El Salvador…somewhere in there, crooked people making MONEY, taxpayer money too…but I am not the decider, and I am maybe not qualified to talk…I think POTUS Trump is trying to do what is in the best interest of America…he wants it to succeed…but there are mistakes being made…also, many of what 47 is doing will outlive him, the benefits will accrue 10, 15 25 years from now…so it is fascinating too but we need to see him follow law, rules, not be misguided by people who have no issue shredding rules and law…it is he who will sweat for their fever.

I do want SCOTUS now to step in and tidy things, address things. Fix this and let us pull forward. POTUS Trump has to work with SCOTUS going forward. There will be rulings he likes and others he does not. But how he responds to the courts dictate how society responds to the courts. Our children look on. He must set tone and upper standards. I trust he would. He has to and he has to step back and stop attacking the courts. I am cheering him on to succeed.

over to POTUS Trump:

President Trump was in an understandably foul mood early Saturday morning as the radical-left judges continued to sabotage his immigration agenda. That’s because he knows America’s future is bleak if this continues and the Supreme Court continues to do nothing.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, a federal judge on Thursday issued a permanent injunction and barred the Trump Administration from using the Alien Enemies Act (AEA) to remove Venezuelan gang members and transport them to El Salvador.

Journalist Laura Loomer later revealed a massive conflict of interest involving Thurston. Thanks to her, we know Thurston’s husband, Marc, is a multifamily real estate broker in California who has clients who are illegal aliens.

This means that the Thurston family is getting rich off illegal labor, and she would almost certainly get an earful back home from her husband if she dared jeopardize the gravy train. How convenient that she limited her ruling to only areas that impact the family business.

‘Trump responded to all of this recent news with a grave warning to Americans: if these judges keep up these rulings, America as a country is finished.’

Moreover, every American will have to get used to looking over their backs because violent crime will be everywhere.

“Can it be so that Judges aren’t allowing the USA to Deport Criminals, including Murderers, out of our Country and back to where they came from?” Trump wrote. “If this is so, our Country, as we know it, is finished!”

“Americans will have to get used to a very different, crime filled, LIFE,” he added. “This is not what our Founders had in mind!!!”

And all of this will have happened because of black-robed tyrants the country never voted for. Let’s pray the Supreme Court finally steps in and stops this madness.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)