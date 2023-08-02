Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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John Roberts's avatar
John Roberts
Aug 2, 2023

The way I see it is until we cut off the head of the snake this is going to continue. Finding the “real” head of the snake is going to be the most difficult thing to do. Who knows this snake might have many heads.

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MondoinPhx
Aug 2, 2023

Willing to bet Fauci NEVER SEES PROSECUTION as he is just a middle manager (in the same way Hunter is) just doing business for the oligarchs actually running the herd culling operations to eliminate all those, you know, “useless eaters”

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