BOOM, Rand Paul delivers a MOAB, over the target, striking deep into enemy territory! Love it; criminal referral to Justice "Rand Paul says Dr. Fauci caught 'red-handed' for lying to Congress: 'Nobody
'Nobody has lifted a finger'; Rand is good guy, tries to be strong in pack of enuchs deballed Republicans and malcreant democrats, lets see where it goes! my money riding on 'NOWHERE', but good start
https://www.foxnews.com/media/rand-paul-says-dr-fauci-caught-red-handed-lying-congress-nobody-lifted-finger?intcmp=tw_fnc
‘Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R) joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss why he says Dr. Anthony Fauci is lying about his involvement with coronavirus gain-of-function research. Paul said Fauci lied to Congress, which is a felony, about the origins of coronavirus and the Wuhan, China lab research.’
They in DC, deepstate, academia, medical doctors, alphabet agencies like CDC, FDA etc. are so deep in the crimes of COVID, if we jailed the wrongdoers we will need to build new jails by the day in America. Filty criminals they are.
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The way I see it is until we cut off the head of the snake this is going to continue. Finding the “real” head of the snake is going to be the most difficult thing to do. Who knows this snake might have many heads.
Willing to bet Fauci NEVER SEES PROSECUTION as he is just a middle manager (in the same way Hunter is) just doing business for the oligarchs actually running the herd culling operations to eliminate all those, you know, “useless eaters”