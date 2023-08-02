https://www.foxnews.com/media/rand-paul-says-dr-fauci-caught-red-handed-lying-congress-nobody-lifted-finger?intcmp=tw_fnc

‘Kentucky Senator Rand Paul (R) joined "Fox & Friends" Monday to discuss why he says Dr. Anthony Fauci is lying about his involvement with coronavirus gain-of-function research. Paul said Fauci lied to Congress, which is a felony, about the origins of coronavirus and the Wuhan, China lab research.’

They in DC, deepstate, academia, medical doctors, alphabet agencies like CDC, FDA etc. are so deep in the crimes of COVID, if we jailed the wrongdoers we will need to build new jails by the day in America. Filty criminals they are.