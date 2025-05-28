Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

I am dismayed this remains, the mRNA at all

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judi E's avatar
Judi E
2h

I’m concerned that it is still being given to the most vulnerable children. I think this is an egregious oversight. These children and their families face the greatest pressure from the pharmaceutical industrial complex to acquiesce, often under threat of life saving procedures being withheld. Until these most vulnerable innocents are protected, I will not celebrate.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture