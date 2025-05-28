Huge praise RFK Jr.!!! But the reality and where you stopped short is continuing these death shots for ANY children. No child, healthy or otherwise should receive these shots, as there is no benefit, no clinical, research, medical evidence of effectiveness, benefit, and there is clear evidence of harms. Given the evidence landscape. Pregnant women NEVER ever needed the mRNA shots, to take any biologically active agent, and it has harmed them and their babies in utero and people like Dr. Naiomi Wolf, Dr. McCullough, Dr. Jim Thorp et al. deserves praise for her and his and their advocacy clarion call against these. I hold out hope that this is the beginning of the end and more is coming from RFK Jr. Thank you!

I thank POTUS Trump for this leadership in bringing in RFK Jr. (praises) and we are concerned that the decision to remove the deadly ineffective mRNA COVID shots have not been in toto yet we hold out hope. I thank RFK Jr. for moving on this and expect to see more very soon. I also give credit to Dr. Makary (FDA) and Dr. Bhattacharya (NIH).

Current vaccine schedule appears to still retain COVID shots, and this must be updated immediately to reflect RFK Jr.’s decision.

RFK Jr. says CDC will no longer recommend COVID vaccine for children and pregnant women

