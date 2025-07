‘Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has suddenly postponed a meeting for another key federal advisory panel responsible for making health recommendations on preventative care.

Members of the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force were notified by email that the Immediate Office of the Secretary is postponing the in-person meeting scheduled for July 10, according to someone with knowledge of the situation not authorized to speak publicly.

Task force members were slated to discuss recommendations regarding healthy diet, physical activity and weight loss to prevent heart disease in adults, among other agenda items.’

A step in the right direction. I want someone, just one person to show me how anything the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) committee ever did, that benefitted USA…any guideline or recommendation. I know guideline development, and these were always done sub-optimally and with no clear direction or need; they were rather confusing.

Well done RFK. Jr.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.