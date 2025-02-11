Boom! Sam Altman SCHLONGS, bit*h slaps Elon Musk on AI & host of issues: "his, Musk, whole life is from a position of insecurity, I feel for the guy, he is not a happy person, I feel for him"..."he
should focus on making a better product"...I love a good smack down! You go Sam! At the same time Sam, as per ANW, you can take the mRNA STARGATE with Ellison & the Chinaman & shove it up yours!
If I have to pick between the guy peddling cancer mRNA "vaccines" (at this rate, my Ford Focus will be designated a vaccine too, along with my smart phone, gee EVERYTHING is a "vaccine" now 😂🙄) and the guy (Elon) that regretted taking the covid vaccine and did speak out about it (unlike all the celebrities that are keeping it zipped AND all the Congresscritters on OUR side that got early covid treatment to save their asses and kept it quiet while our doctors are being persecuted), I will go with Elon. Not a fan of the Tesla cars. I kind of want to have a speedometer in front of me and prefer the idea of hybrid or plug in hybrids personally (honda civic hybrid is a pretty cool car now). And the battery tech sucks, although we may see imorovements down the road. That said, let's give Elon credit: he did manage to build a charging infrastructure. Biden tried to do that and it flopped like he likea to tumble down the stairs of an airplane. Elon actually pulled it off.
Well, Sam Altman at first said he wouldn't take money for the AI and then in a hearing said he wants $10 Billion for it and Elon called him out for that so this is probably a turf war...not a fan of Altman at all...