Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

Carville says Trump will walk away and let Vance pardon him. your view? https://www.youtube.com/shorts/pMBFb3j9ALQ?feature=share

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Kathleen Taylor's avatar
Kathleen Taylor
23m

The United States DID NOT and WOULD NEVER intentionally kill a foreign enemy's schoolchildren. It's a terrible shame that Iran put a girls' school in harm's way among their own military compound structures.

The children's deaths were a deliberate ploy by Iran to be viewed as sympathetic to them, from a public relations' perspective.

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