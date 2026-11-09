you fuck up, if you did wrong, no matter who, you will pay the price of a civilian. POTUS Trump, do not pardon this bitch. let him go to Hague, everywhere, he led you into a war we did not want, no American approved, and would always lose…no way we could defeat Iran unless we nuke them with 20 bombs and kill all, or invade and occupy for 25 years with 1 million troops and neither we can do!

Impeach Hegseth! Impeach him! No question! I think if votes are there Trump will fire him first so that it he gets the credit…

kick him to fuck out! he did enough damage, let him go back to FOX and report the weather. you POTUS Trump need to apologize to the nation and to Iran because you said you hired him for you ‘liked the look’…well, we have 25 dead soldiers by Iran because you ‘liked the look’? all our US military bases in Gulf fucked up by Iran, inoperable because you hired an inept dry-drunk? rapist? all our munitions, 50%, gone, THAADS, interceptors, Patriots, gone! Israel did not touch theirs as we expended ours for their shit! you nominated a rapist to lead 300,000 women troops? you did not care about that? because only he would bobble-head nod and rubber stamp anything you ask for? that was wrong, you need a mea cupla Sir. we are waiting. I stand by you POTUS Trump but you got to fix this fuck up and it was royal and while at it, fire the other drunk Patel at FBI, having our great agents using battering rams to wake him as he is out cold drunk in his office…what the fuck were you thinking POTUS Trump? that you could put any Tom, Dick, or Harry, any ‘has been’ balls washer balls cupper there because there is loyalty? No.

The American people deserved more than that!