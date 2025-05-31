‘On Friday, the Court ruled that the Trump Administration could end ‘temporary’ worker protections and work authorizations for more than 500,000 migrants from these four countries: Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. This decision reversed a ruling by an Obama judge just two days ago.’

‘The 7-2 ruling will remain in place pending a court challenge.’

‘As The Gateway Pundit previously reported earlier this month, the Trump Administration previously appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, demanding the revocation of temporary legal status for these migrants.

The move aimed to untangle the migratory mess left by the Biden regime, which unleashed a flood of entries under the questionable guise of “humanitarian parole.” This program, known as CHNV, allowed roughly 532,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to stay in America.

As TGP readers know, CBP data previously found that over 1 million illegal aliens have been allowed into the US through what the Biden regime defined as “legal” means.” The regime used both the CBP One App and the CHNV program to allow illegal aliens entry into the US.’

