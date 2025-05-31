Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

edward
8m

Good news and piss on the gimmegrants who entered the USA illegally.

But what about this?

https://gellerreport.com/2025/05/michigan-muslim-pleads-guilty-in-plot-to-open-fire-and-kill-jewish-preschoolers-at-daycare-center-at-synagogue.html/?lctg=92096240

WTF is wrong with the headcases damned fool demoCRAPS and biDUMB imported? Islam is a political movement (bowel) that seeks to use demographics to take over the world.

AwakeNotWoke
41m

Trump Administration officials are doing a fantastic job turning away and deporting visitors from countries with which the US is allied militarily, such as the woman in this story, a former police officer with no criminal record from NSW, Australia who was stupid enough to marry a member of the US military. She was deemed to have too many clothes for a 3 week stay.

These allied countries should be prohibiting their people from going to the US.

What do you mean I'm going to prison?': Former NSW police officer jailed and deported from US

https://www.9news.com.au/world/us-travel-visa-requirements-former-nsw-police-officer-jailed-and-deported-from-us/33bf0b39-e2a6-4163-be38-e80f3d1bc3ab

