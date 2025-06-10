stupid, intellectually lazy, academically sloppy, specious, moronic, just dolts who have near zero grasp of immunology, virology, vaccinology, research methods, proper comparative effectiveness research etc. ‘In a press release, HHS said the Biden administration appointed all 17 sitting ACIP members, with 13 of those appointments occurring in 2024.’

‘Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced on Monday he is removing all 17 sitting members of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee and replacing them with new members.

The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices (ACIP) makes recommendations on the safety, efficacy and clinical need of vaccines.

"Today we are prioritizing the restoration of public trust above any specific pro- or anti-vaccine agenda," Kennedy said in a statement. "The public must know that unbiased science -- evaluated through a transparent process and insulated from conflicts of interest -- guides the recommendations of our health agencies."

In a press release, HHS said the Biden administration appointed all 17 sitting ACIP members, with 13 of those appointments occurring in 2024.

The appointments meant the Trump administration would have had to wait until 2028 before choosing a majority of committee members.

Kennedy said replacing the sitting committee members would help restore public trust.

"A clean sweep is necessary to reestablish public confidence in vaccine science," Kennedy's statement continued. "ACIP new members will prioritize public health and evidence-based medicine. The Committee will no longer function as a rubber stamp for industry profit-taking agendas."'

James Lyons-Weiler also weighs in on the firings…A Clean Sweep at "Rubber Stamp"ACIP: Why Kennedy's Overhaul Was Necessary to Restore Scientific Integrity

The decision will undoubtedly provoke outcry from entrenched stakeholders—those who benefited from the opaque, consensus-driven processes that allowed ACIP to operate more like a ceremonial approval board than an independent scientific review committee. But contrary to the simplistic framing this will receive in mainstream coverage, this is not a political purge. It is a long-overdue correction to a deeply corrupted system.

Why This Had to Happen

Let us begin with what most media will not say: the credibility of ACIP was already bankrupt. This did not begin under Biden, nor with Trump, but has been a multi-decade erosion. It is well-documented that:

ACIP has repeatedly approved new vaccines with minimal long-term safety data.

Post-marketing surveillance (VAERS, VSD) has failed to prevent the rollout of biologics later withdrawn or revised due to adverse outcomes.

Multiple ACIP members have had financial ties to pharmaceutical companies whose products were under review.

ACIP meetings often lacked rigorous adversarial review or serious engagement with dissenting evidence.

