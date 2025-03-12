BOOM! This is a great post & I thank Trump for appointing Zeldin at EPA for this type of stuff is great for American tax-payers if these were corrupted grants! "Lee Zeldin Notifies 8 Recipients of $20
billion from the Biden EPA’s slush fund that their grants have been terminated. This I agree with! Lee is getting it done, he should school Pam Bondi how to do it! Now we need see perp walks!
According to AP, the money was awarded to “Coalition for Green Capital, Climate United Fund, Power Forward Communities, Opportunity Finance Network, Inclusiv and the Justice Climate Fund.”
Lee Zeldin on X: "🚨Update: @EPA just notified 8 recipients of $20 BILLION in Biden EPA “gold bars” that their grants have been TERMINATED! It is my commitment to President Trump, Congress, and you, that EPA will be an exceptional steward of your tax dollars. I’ll have it no other way! https://t.co/PjJ5WOlaY1" / X
get it out if Green New deal fraud...remove it and this is good work...thank you Trump for this
I would like Epa to get shut down. !! Alot of the crazy shit from them also get to Denmark. Also all these gravy "research" and oppressors of the people should be fired and made to work in weeding on farms - then they can work for using less fuel in farming.