BOOM! This is why I like Majorie Taylor Greene (MTG), for as the interviewer Emily Maitlis crossed the line, MTG told her the correct response: "why don't you FUCK off", oh I love it! MTG has 9 stones
more balls than all the men in the Republican party senate and house, I think the republicans have a sum total of 2 stones collectively, and the democrats have zero...just pink pus*y hats! ALL
https://twitter.com/i/status/1765278643150872812
It's the BBC. Their management were peadophiles. Everyone pukes on them, so disgusting they are.
NEVER talk to them. Under no circumstance!
Instead..... Biden's delusional brain is mumbling something about the right roof.
And there's a pattern. California, Maui, Chile, now Texas.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Pz9gvdvWmU
I also like MTG very much. She knows herself, she knows why she is there in DC, she is firm in her beliefs, and she can think on her feet. No one can intimidate her. A MAGA Republican.