BOOM! TIME makes Donald Trump, POTUS Trump 'Person of the Year' 2024! "For marshaling a comeback of historic proportions, for driving a once-in-a- generation political realignment, for reshaping the
American presidency and altering America's role in the world, Donald Trump is TIME'S 2024 Person of the Year," Time Editor-in-Chief Sam Jacobs said in a letter to readers. I say this is FITTING award!
He took all their slings and arrows and keeps ticking. Remember the Timex commercials?
Takes a licking and keeps on ticking… the Dems, deep state off!!! Congrats Mr President, we wish you great fortune during your 3rd term.
So deserved....