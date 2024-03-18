‘In a post on his Truth Social platform Sunday, Trump shared an article from far-right writer John Solomon which alleged that the Jan. 6 committee “withheld crucial evidence” in its probe by not releasing the testimony of a Secret Service agent who drove Trump’s limo on Jan. 6. The driver notably disputed the account of former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson — who claimed Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the limo in an effort to redirect it to the Capitol.’

‘In his just-released testimony, the Secret Service agent said, “I did not see [Trump] reach. He never grabbed the steering wheel. I didn’t see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all. You know, what stood out was the irritation in his voice, more than his physical presence.”

The Jan. 6 committee had an agreement with the Secret Service to avoid disclosing “privacy information, for-official-use-only information, intelligence and law enforcement sensitive records and raw intelligence information” from 12 interviews it conducted. However, some on the Right have argued the real reason the interview with the unnamed driver never saw the light of day is because it contradicted Hutchinson’s testimony.

Former President Trump not only does not buy the committee’s explanation, he thinks Cheney and its eight other members should be thrown in jail.

“She should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!” Trump wrote.’