BOOM: Trump Calls for Liz Cheney and the Entire Jan. 6 Committee to Be Jailed; YES, I agree! Former President Donald Trump is directly calling for the imprisonment of nine of his political opponents —
jail them...these rabid freaks...trying to take out 45, imprison him, or assassinate him, yes these bitches amping up people to kill 45, they know what they are doing like Scalise, JAIL them!
‘In a post on his Truth Social platform Sunday, Trump shared an article from far-right writer John Solomon which alleged that the Jan. 6 committee “withheld crucial evidence” in its probe by not releasing the testimony of a Secret Service agent who drove Trump’s limo on Jan. 6. The driver notably disputed the account of former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson — who claimed Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the limo in an effort to redirect it to the Capitol.’
‘In his just-released testimony, the Secret Service agent said, “I did not see [Trump] reach. He never grabbed the steering wheel. I didn’t see him, you know, lunge to try to get into the front seat at all. You know, what stood out was the irritation in his voice, more than his physical presence.”
The Jan. 6 committee had an agreement with the Secret Service to avoid disclosing “privacy information, for-official-use-only information, intelligence and law enforcement sensitive records and raw intelligence information” from 12 interviews it conducted. However, some on the Right have argued the real reason the interview with the unnamed driver never saw the light of day is because it contradicted Hutchinson’s testimony.
Former President Trump not only does not buy the committee’s explanation, he thinks Cheney and its eight other members should be thrown in jail.
“She should go to Jail along with the rest of the Unselect Committee!” Trump wrote.’
The January 6 committee was a cover up operation. They did selective interviewing and they didn't release all the transcripts. Luckily the Republicans who now control the house are letting reports look at the Footage from January 6. They covered up that President Trump wanted the National Guard and it was denied by the Mayor and Pelosi.
The truth will prevail.
Absolutely agree. While they are sitting there, investigate them for sedition and treason. Then proceed accordingly.