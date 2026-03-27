Thank you POTUS Trump, huge praises to you! Ballsey bold move, right time too! I know Corey was one of your boys, in your orbit but he had to go (similar to how you need to distance yourself now from that manosphere space and the alleged rapist misogynist Andrew Tate)…word is he, Corey, was and is taking money kickbacks to get DHS contracts? Have this man investigated POTUS Trump.

These two, Noem and Lewandowski are leeches on the tax-payer…yet pretend to be holier than though.

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com