Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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AwakeNotWoke
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What ICE Barbie and Corey were doing was chickenshit. The big money is in the war on Ran. It's not actually in POTUS Trump's or MAGA's interest to stop the war on Iran.

Nothing says “America First” like POTUS Trump engineering sky-high gasoline prices, stagflation, and a nice juicy global/U.S. recession—right after he kicked off and is now happily continuing the current Iran war (the one with U.S. strikes, troop surges, and Strait of Hormuz chaos that’s already jacking up oil prices on day 26 of the conflict).

Because, as POTUS Trump himself cheerfully admitted on CNN to Wolf Blitzer back in 2004:

“I love bad markets. You can do very well in a bad market.”

He doubled down in 2012:

“I find that I do better in bad markets. I buy things in bad markets.”

And now, with the mechanism perfectly in place—asset prices collapsing, middle-class families poised to be forced to sell everything, cheap credit flooding the system, and distressed real estate (hotels, golf resorts, commercial properties) hitting the fire-sale bin—POTUS Trump’s leveraged empire is once again positioned to do what it does best: scoop up the wreckage at pennies on the dollar, restructure all that sweet debt he loves carrying, and ride the eventual rebound to even fatter gains.

Elon and POTUS Trump's billionaire class and Epstein class pals can do the same.

The rest of America get $6 gas, lost jobs, and 401(k) craters. POTUS Trump gets another round of “distress transfer” bargains and a brand-new chapter in the Trump Organization’s greatest-hits album titled "How I Turned Your Recession Into My Portfolio Rocket Ship."

But this is good because if POTUS Trump, Eon, Bill Gates, Albert Bourlaand otherpals of POTUS Trump can make trillions out of an Iran war driven recession, some of those trillions will "trickle down" to the peasantry.

Beautiful, beautiful Kool-Aid. Keep chuggin'.

Pure public service, folks. Nothing personal. Just business.

And it's what the American people voted for. 😂

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