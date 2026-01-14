Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
8m

I will repost this stack in couple days again as the issues around the Great Society are too big to gloss over and get lost in the madness of today

Reply
Share
Michael Moore's avatar
Michael Moore
9m

Well Dr. Paul, Ted Kennedy did NOT kill Mary Jo. The you-know-who deep state decided Ted told Mary Jo too much and they strangled her, drove the car off the bridge with her in it, and threatened Ted to keep quiet. So says the guy who fired the fatal mercury round at Ted’s brother. Welcome to the U.S.A. my friend from Trinidad.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dr. Paul Alexander
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture