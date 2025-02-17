the administration from recognizing any replacement Trump had in mind.

If the SCOTUS let's this ruling stand, then we indeed have a constitutional crisis as any judge can override a POTUS. This is a very serious filing by Trump, let us see the outcome.

Moreover, this black robe Judge Amy Berman Jackson seems to get many cases involving Trump and it is clear she detests him and always rules against him; she is an Obama girl. She should be looked into to assess her biases against Papa Trump. You know like how Elon has lots of girls, well, Obama has lots of girls too. Judge Amy Coney Barrett oh yikes, oh crap again, my damn arthritis fingers again, I meant Judge Amy Berman Jackson is one of Obama’s girls.

These black robes are acting up against our daddy T…he has got to make a move on them via impeachment…

‘The Trump Justice Department’s appeal of Judge Jackson’s decision was dismissed by a three-judge panel stacked with leftist appointees—Florence Pan (Biden), Michelle Childs (Obama), and Greg Katsas (Trump).’

Even Trump’s own appointed judge ruled against him here.

‘In yet another legal absurdity, the court ruled that Trump could not appeal an administrative stay, leaving the decision in the hands of Jackson, the very judge who unlawfully reinstated Dellinger in the first place.

With Jackson’s ruling set to expire Thursday, she quickly moved to extend it, arguing that Trump cannot unilaterally fire the Special Counsel of the Office of Special Counsel—a blatant affront to the president’s constitutional authority.

Not willing to bow to judicial tyranny, President Trump has now taken the battle to the U.S. Supreme Court, filing an emergency appeal to overturn Jackson’s decision and finally remove Dellinger.’

Trump effectively said ‘FcuK you’…

