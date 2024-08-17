I appreciate Tucker’s candid statements and he gained more respect from me today, and I add, Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman et al., each and all must be dragged into courts with proper judges, juries, courts and examined and placed under oath and if shown by juries and judges that they killed people by their research and recklessness and vaccine, then if judges and juries say the death penalty is in order, then we hang them all…hang all! I am sure Tucker joins me in my conclusions!

Tucker Carlson: The COVID Vax is ‘Poison,’ Refusing It Is ‘One of My GREATEST Achievements’ (ussanews.com)

‘In April 2022, Tucker Carlson proudly announced at a church event in San Diego that he was unvaccinated against COVID-19. He stated, “I skipped the first three, I’m not getting that one either.”

The media mocked him and called him an “anti-science ignoramus,” but it turns out that Tucker Carlson was on the right side of history.’

‘“I think the vaccine is poison,” Carlson said before adding that he personally knows a couple who have had their lives “destroyed” by COVID shots.

“Whatever you think of how toxic it is, it clearly doesn’t work. And so, why is this still on the schedule? And why doesn’t anyone say that? I just feel like we’re living in this moment where the most obvious things go totally ignored,” Carlson concluded.

“[It’s clear that] getting the vax and getting the boosters makes you more likely to get COVID. The numbers seem to show that,” Carlson added, likely citing the devastating Cleveland Clinic study results that showed that people who took four doses or more were about 3.5 times more likely to be infected with COVID than unvaccinated individuals.’

“I never got vaxxed—not to brag. I hate to, like, rub that in people’s faces because I’m obviously very proud of it—one of my greatest achievements,” Carlson declared. “But I got COVID once. I’ve been super healthy ever since then … and I never got COVID again. Here Fauci’s had it three times. Biden keeps getting it. Like, what is that? Why does nobody say anything about this?” he asked.

Nearly four years after the debut of the so-called “vaccines,” it’s clear that people pushing the shots are not on the right side of history. If people took six shots for polio and got polio three times, they would be asking some serious questions.

As Carlson said, “It clearly doesn’t work.”’

