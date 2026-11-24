Newt Gingrich
@newtgingrich
‘There is something profoundly wrong about Jensen Huang having a relationship with a Chinese Communist Spy and helping China get a huge number of very advanced computer chips when that was specifically against the policy of the United States Government and now he is being reinstated as ceo of the most advanced chip making company in the world. Congress should really dig into this as a national security issue of enormous proportions and also a significant failure in the federal bureaucracy.’
PROFOUNDLY WRONG! ‘Newt Gingrich Torches Trump’s Push to Reinstall Jensen Huang — Calls for Congress to ‘Really Dig Into This’’, I agree, Democrat congress must pull Trump, Lutnick, Yuang, his sex pot, all under oath, in LIVE hearings, I/we want POTUS Trump under oath telling us the American people what he did in this and what he knew (as this is very serious, this was spying to weaken and damage US military etc.) and why he did this if as reported; I want Lutnick to explain his role in open hearings. I want the fat rats (as per Jorge) investigated in this and not PROTECTED by the Trump orbit. Huang under oath and now! something bad happened here and the Democrats must take this and dig deep and extensive and drag all in now! the idea that to ensure people keep their paper ether fake money on stock value, we re-instate a man who may well be involved in spying for China and hurt the US militarily irreparably.
This is insanity. If Biden or Obama did this the Republicans would impeach in one hour. Charges would be laid. I agree with Newt. Our USA is not for sale and man or company is too big to fail, or be brought down, and no Mr. POTUS, Huang is not your friend to the extent that Putin is not your friend. We know what a ‘friend’ is. Do you think we the American people are idiots? That we live in Palm Beach? Stupid and inane and vacuous and inept like the people in your cabinet? We are not. We know something is very wrong here.
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Newt didn't do such a great job as Speaker. He let Clinton get away.
Newt is old news. He needs to take another trip to Switzerland. He's got the life. Thanks to Trump who made his wife Ambassador to Switzerland.