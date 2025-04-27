‘Governor Josh Stein announced today that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has approved North Carolina’s Action Plan for a $1.4 billion grant to help western North Carolina rebuild following Hurricane Helene. When compared to other states’ performance over the past decade, North Carolina submitted its Helene Action Plan to HUD in the shortest amount of time following a major hurricane.

“This is great news for western North Carolina,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I thank the Trump Administration for moving quickly to approve this plan so we can get busy rebuilding people’s homes.”

Approving the Action Plan was the required next step for North Carolina to receive federal funds from the CDBG-DR grant award, which was first announced in January. Once HUD certifies the state’s financial controls for the program, North Carolina can sign the grant agreement and begin committing these funds with a focus on housing and economic revitalization.’

Raleigh, NC

"We’ve learned so much from the many people and organizations that have taken time to offer their suggestions, and I’m grateful for everyone’s participation so far,” said Department of Commerce Deputy Secretary Stephanie McGarrah. “We know the road to full recovery will be a long journey, but the Department of Commerce and my team are ready to get to work.”

CDBG-DR grants focus on long-term rebuilding rather than immediate needs for shelter and are considered ‘last resort’ funds to be used after other recovery sources have been tapped, such as private insurance. CDBG-DR grants address unmet needs in three core areas of recovery – housing, infrastructure, and economic revitalization. The Helene Action Plan proposes most funds go to housing recovery for low- and moderate-income residents, with the rest for infrastructure rebuilding and economic development.

The state’s federally approved Action Plan can be found here.

