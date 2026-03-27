Is that Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding but did Hilary say under oath she never met Epstein? hhhmmmm

Is that not Prince Andrew and Maxwell? and hey look, that’s Jeffrey behind them, no?

Now tell me why Trump should NOT have his name on each dollar denomination bill? Your view? You people are just so damn envious and jealous and petty!

‘The measure is not temporary: Trump’s name will appear on bills until a future administration decides to take it off.

This will be the first time in US history that the sitting president’s signature will appear on American currency. US bills typically feature the signatures of the Treasury secretary and the US treasurer. Trump’s signature will replace that of the latter official, Brandon Beach, and sit alongside Scott Bessent’s.’

https://archive.is/yarGl#selection-1727.0-1737.314

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RESOLVX HEALTH

Also:

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