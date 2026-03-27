Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Two things come to mind .....

This is the height of arrogance, oh, but yes. We're dealing with djt. And,

Aren't they planning to take us to cbdc's??

What a useless act!!

This is definitely twilight zone times.

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