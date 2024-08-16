administrations; OWS brought the Malone Bourla vaccine and Biden rolled it out and mandated it! If they bring attention to COVID now (so they think) it prevents them from bringing in more fraud vaccine in the future for fraud PCR manufactured non-pandemics. And locking down unnecessarily and masking unnecessarily. It is a convenient omission. All of them have equal blame.

IMO, they are very, very wrong to do this. It did happen, the fraud fake COVID ‘non-pandemic’ created via the over-cycled PCR ‘process’ and lie of asymptomatic transmission was foisted on the American people and it harmed them, the fraud lockdown lunacy did harm thousands, millions, and even killed, and the Malone Bourla Kariko et al. vaccine killed many.

IMO, they should deal with it. Both sides. A leader today, should set aside concerns about the negative look and be brave and deal with it. They should stand up and be brave and fully center the fraud COVID and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin et al. mRNA vaccine in the national discussion so that this fraud pandemic and deadly fraud vaccine is not brought again (in any format) that could take the lives and livelihoods of so many innocent people. What was done to Americans and the world was monstrous. What both parties did to families, Republicans and Democrats, to our elderly who were left to die lonely deaths, isolated and subjected to the deadly COVID protocol (fear, isolation, dehydration, toxic drugs, sedatives (midazolam, propofol, morphine etc.), deadly Remdesivir, DNR orders, denial of antibiotics for secondary bacterial pneumonia, ventilator etc.) was devastating and evil. Many, including our medical doctors, must be held to account.

I know the devastation visited upon Americans by Kamala Harris and Biden and Obama with the breached open borders and the rapists and killers who have killed our women and girls is very important. I know that. I know the elevated inflation caused by Harris and Biden, the catastrophic economy, the soaring cost of living is crushing many. I know that. I know crime on the streets is out of hand. I know that Harris and Biden facilitated war is happening or potential in 4/5 locations (Iran-Israel, Hezbollah/Lebanon and Israel, Taiwan and China, Ukraine-Russia, etc.), I know. There is so much wrong due to the Harris-Biden-Obama administration and America has been savaged yet the deadliness of the COVID lockdown lunacy and the vaccine demands that it be given similar focus, if the nation is truly to move forward. The people need justice, need accountability in proper forums.

My opinion. Election or not! The move to pretend COVID was not real and that we should be silent is indeed dangerous and wrong. I will not stand for it!

