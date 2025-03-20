We have 2 processes in USA good governance, 1) return to ballot box or 2) file an appeal and go to SCOTUS, if need be, but Trump I support, hugely, love, want to win, be on Rushmore, but I do not agree with everything he does or says, and I say it. He is wrong to call the judge a lunatic and for his impeachment. Even if it is valid, even if the black robe Judge is rogue, he needs to appeal and let the process play out. Again, what Republicans do today, will be returned in kind in the future and more and we will be hurt by it. So, we need to be careful. We want things fixed and yes, Trump is the guy with the stones, but it must be done right. We do not want the Democrats or whomever in the future abusing people. As payback.

Trump et al. is operating as if they will be on power forever, and they may well lose house in 2026 and more. So be careful. His intent, Trump, may be in the right place and I think it is, but he needs to understand that there is a process to follow to get the desired end results. We as people have been through his 4 years of Task Force COVID fraud fake OWS lockdowns and mRNA deadly vaccines and then 4 years of Biden mandating and more lockdowns and still today no one is held to account for the many lives lost. So, we are angry, we are watching, and we are not stupid. Trump should know this. So, to arrive now and thrust Musk (who I am very against anyone vandalizing his property etc. who must be jailed for 25 years for that) on us with no proper vetting and no proper explanation, I think is wrong. I like Musk in a way, not my BFF but I do not think he means bad…he would have not been my choice, but this is Trump’s decision, and it is his to make.

That said I want Musk to do what he is doing, if it benefits USA. I support. Any violence and damage of his property must stop. You must be jailed if you did that madness. Stop it!

I want him successful in the venture. Of course, we need to save funds and have an efficient government that works, who would not want that, that for 80 years have been used as a piggy bank slush fund Ponzi scheme for Republican and Democrat congress persons. Crooks, thieves. High crime kleptocrat bandits. Most of them. So, you go Musk! But we must be informed properly, and the people must never be taken for granted. It must not be an overload ex cathedra bully type affair.

People want to be informed explicitly and openly and transparently. They have dealt with 4 years of a prior Trump administration that savaged us year 4 in COVID and then 4 years of Biden madness. We want it to be different now. To be respected, with all of the hard difficult decisions, but once you start from a position of respect and candor and honesty, people will rally behind you. The ‘what’ you do is just as important as the ‘how’ you do it. People do not remember what you did for them, or told them, but they do 100% remember how you made them feel. You can give a man 1 million $ in cash in his hands and at the same time tell him he is a piece of shit worthless bum, he will remember what you told him. No one said it will be easy, and Trump has major challenges based on a terrible hand dealt with by Biden et al.

But in the end, the nation must be united, not torn apart. The dream is for everyone, not only Palm Beach folk!

IMO.

You go Musk!