Bourla Bancel Malone Weissman Kariko Sahin Tureci et al. mRNA technology gene based Pfizer injection continues to harm, case in point see Finsterer's recent published case: "Myocarditis, Coagulopathy,
and Small Fibre, Sensory, and Multiple Cranial Nerve Neuropathy Complicating BNT162b2 Pfizer BioNTech Vaccination"; chronic myopericarditis, coagulopathy, GBS with predominant dysautonomia etc. etc.
‘Case shows that SARS-CoV-2 vaccination can be complicated by PACVS manifesting as chronic myopericarditis, coagulopathy, GBS with predominant dysautonomia, and impaired immune competence, and that diagnosis of PACVS can be delayed for months.’
‘SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations can lead to complications, including post-acute COVID-19 vaccination syndrome (PACVS)…
The patient is a 51-year-old woman with chronic myopericarditis, coagulopathy due to factor-VIII increase and protein-S deficiency, GBS, and a number of other ocular, dermatological, immunological, and central nervous system abnormalities related to the second dose of the (Pfizer) BNT172b2 vaccine.
GBS manifested with mild, multiple cranial nerve lesions, small fibre neuropathy (SFN) affecting the autonomic system with postural tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and orthostatic hypotension, and sensory disturbances in the upper and lower limbs.
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication.
PACVS was diagnosed months after onset, but despite the delayed diagnosis, the patient benefited from glucocorticoids, repeated HELP apheresis, and multiple symptomatic treatments.
The case shows that SARS-CoV-2 vaccination can be complicated by PACVS manifesting as chronic myopericarditis, coagulopathy, GBS with predominant dysautonomia, and impaired immune competence, and that diagnosis of PACVS can be delayed for months.
Delayed diagnosis of PACVS may result in a delay in appropriate treatment and the prolongation of disabling symptoms. Patients and physicians should be made aware of PACVS to improve diagnostic and therapeutic management in terms of patient and healthcare system costs.’
Dr. Peter McCullough also did a good stack on this that you should read:
Persistent Myocarditis, Neuropathy, Coagulopathy Years after Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccination (substack.com)
Off Topic But Urgent Warning!
The US Department of Agriculture is using the false-positive prone PCR test to determine if farm animals, like cows and chickens, have the new plandemic – Avian Influenza, aka “Bird Flu”. The PCR was designed to detect coronaviruses, which include the common cold and flu. It does not differentiate one strain from another. This bogus test was used during the Covid Plandemic to drive up the number of victims. They even increased the cycle count to detect remnants of a cold or flu suffered two years ago and then call it an active Covid infection. Remember, during the Covid Plandemic, there were practically no cases of the common cold or flu. Everything was labeled as Covid.
So, now the minions of the World Economic Forum (WEF) are using the ridiculous PCR test to assassinate farm animals. Well, it fits right in to their long-standing agenda. No more cow farts to impact the climate change hoax. The MotherWEFers are also engineering scarcity. They’re destroying our food supply: No milk, no beef, no chicken, no eggs. I’m sure pigs and goats will soon be off the menu too. Of course, you can always eat bugs and somehow be happy.
The parallels with the Covid plandemic are obvious. They are setting us up for a repeat, complete with plandemic-induced masks, social distancing, lockdowns, passports, mandates, AntiFa riots, mail-in ballots, and a stolen election. The Khazarian Mafia is simply running the same game plan to cull and impoverish the masses while enriching themselves and installing yet another traitorous regime.
The only good coming out of this is, we now know that Bird Flu is either a hoax or a just another strain of coronavirus. Assuming it’s not a hoax, we can apply the same preventatives and treatments discovered during the Covid Plandemic.
By the way, this new plandemic is not coming. It’s already here. It’s already made the jump from animal to human right here in the US of A. At least so they say. Be a good scout. Be prepared.