Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scooter Pettus's avatar
Scooter Pettus
7mEdited

First trusting any Attorney to do the Right Public Policy Thing for the Common Good will always disappoint you. Kennedy when he was the champion of the little guy, was obviously making money off that social justice crusade. Kennedy is now no different than any other panhandling attorney. Attorneys more any other profession have ruined America

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture