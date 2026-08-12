us…it is MAHA who is betraying us Nick, please adjust your wording! other than that, keep at it, great work! I think Hulscher puts out some good work but he got to use the right language, this is not time to be stroking. Give us the data and give us the facts.

RFK Jr. is the reason we still have mRNA vaccine for if he were man enough he would have stood up to the Trump orbit and the outlaw Wales and if they did not do the right thing, then quit and stand on your own Bobby Jr., strike out on your own, more powerful that way, the nation would support you. So the question is you know the mRNA vaccine is failed and deadly, so why are you allowing it and PREP to remain on deck? By all accounts, if it harmed under Biden, it is harming now, no?

But how could the shirtless one, the shirtless steroid whisperer, dinosaur bone hunter with Epstein et al., sit there, sit to fuck there aka RFK Jr., when FDA that he is the boss, the overall boss given FDA answers to HHS too (in case they misguided you) is now moving to approve mRNA flu shots? how Bobby? and wait, wait for it, we will be told you were on vacation and did not know or someone did it without you knowing.

come on man!

enough of the bullshit, truth is you sold out for fame, you love the wine and cheese and camera, the black ties, with a dying end of career fame and money…pure and simple and MAHA is a grift graft con…plain and simple and you lost all credibility the day you placed the conman Malone on ACIP…it all tanked. how could you? a favor? a quid pro quo? btw, I did that when I was at HHS so saw it, its putrid. I did the wine and cheese too, just that time I actually spent many a day working in the bowels of COVID DC at HHS. crooks. inept sleaze bag people, lots of men preying on interns sexually. its filth.

so Lifesite is wrenching about the FDA flu vaccine mRNA approval yet it too tiptoes and fails to ask the right question…

how the fuck does RFK Jr. sit there straight faced as if he had nothing to do with it when it is he who approves it…it is RFK Jr. who can stop the mRNA vaccine and fails to do it…it is RFK Jr. who can reverse the PREP ACT but fails to do it…no, he is more concerned about teaching Americans how to cook. ha ha ha….poor Americans can’t even afford basic rice and potatoes staples yet you want to wax nice in fancy vegetables that your kind, the kind of Camelot Joe money could buy…prohibition type money…shit, did I just say that? that’s not fly over Bobby…come on man! get it right.

while at it, do something of consequence for the American people…let some of that tax money salary get us something. fix something. we are not cunts! know that Bobby…we are not cunts!

So Nick Hulscher, get your writing straight, don’t just publish for publishing and stroke no RFK Jr. nuts for likes et al. you did get me mad with that language. we are playing with the big dogs here…so reflect that. no pussy footing…tell him to do his fucking job…or resign. tell RFK Jr. what most Americans think of his failure. don’t play games Sir. I like your work, admire you, but at times you play with words. do not make me think you are a Berenson always stroking and begging for money…you are way smarter, gifted…but what do you mean by MAHA has been betrayed? It is MAHA that is betraying the people…grifting while at it. so I thought maybe you smoked some of Malone’s horse semen powder that he sits and smokes on his ranch.

If the FDA approved the Moderna flu vaccine mRNA, then it is RFK Jr. who did that for CDC, NIH, NIAID, FDA etc. all answer to HHS…in case it escaped you!