Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

Branson has been silent. all of these men...they were only having lunch. I guess this is why the real files are kept hidden still. I have been told we would not like to know the contents, thats the whispers.

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
3h

They were all there for the little girls. There's no fucking way you'd step foot on that island if you were not and if you went there not knowing you'd get the fuck off that island pronto. If anything to save your own ass.

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