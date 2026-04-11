We need to know who in the elite circles were fornicating and sodomizing young girls…how long? who? where? how did this happen? we know this type of industrial level rape and inner circle of girls can happen…we need not go any further than the Rotherham gang rape grooming islamist gangs in UK England that raped and sodomized thousands of British teens for decades…as the police watched and let it happen…hell, IMO the police partook and facilitated.

‘Why Did British Police Ignore Pakistani Gangs Abusing 1,400 Rotherham Children? Political Correctness’

Political correctness? Hell no, the police were fucking the little girls with the muslim radical islamist feral medieval Pakistani men too…raping them…gang rape…these people should burn in hell for what they did in Rotherham…put a pin in that as we circle back to Epstein…

But these are Palm Beach rich often white and Jewish men…these were the last men we would have thought…no??? did you expect this depravity from them? I certainly did not. That our POTUS Trump would even know of some in the circle? seems likely and we await confirmations (I do not think he interfered with any young girls and he has said so) but we know Bill Clinton was into these girls and with Prince Andrew and Bill Gates and the like, those bigshot men, were playing with these girls and likely committed crimes. We know. Weinstein and Oprah…what did she know and when did she know it? Do not forget her…

The young woman in this photo appears terrified. Of Weinstein. Look at the subtle body language. She is literally pulling away. As Oprah offers her and Weinstein pinches her. Lamb to slaughter.

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But we are asked to believe that these men knew nothing, all of them prancing about with a registered sex offender, his sex feen Maxwell, jail for such, child sex trafficking all those things but they are clueless…men whose lives depended on knowing everything…yet for this, they are coo coo cluck NOT in the know…oh give me a break…they all wanted little girls with braces and backpacks and sought them via Epstein and his circle and were into fucking little girls, they to me, unless can show otherwise, are rapists and sodomizers of little girls and maybe boys and should face justice…should be made to sit in courts under oath…it don’t have anything like ‘but that was in the past’…for these men. and women…we need to check what Oprah was really about with Weinstein. No one is off the table in my books.

That is Trump’s Commerce Secretary Lutnick above with Epstein discussing sea-shells and the beautiful white corralled sand…of the island…

Thank you POTUS Trump for attending to this matter and helping us get to the bottom of it and get justice…for the girls raped and damaged by these men…we know you know several of them…please help the women get their justice. Not Pom Pom Pam Bambi AG type make believe justice…not Patel type of ‘shut everything down cover it all up’ justice…we want real courts and judges and juries. Good governance.

I would ask you to leave FLOTUS out of this…

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