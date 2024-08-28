Brave man Steve Kirsch, nice stack Steve, full disclosure, Kirsch is a friend, we did lots of work together initially fighting the devastating mRNA Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin et al. vaccine deaths;
Steve is brave & kudos; what do the graphs show? they show that in these 3 Scandinavian nations, deaths escalated post Malone Bourla Bancel mRNA vaccine! Keep speaking out Steve against the criminals!
Dr. Harvey Risch:
‘He warns that the Covid mRNA shots were “a global biomedical catastrophe.”’
IMO, Steve is a bright man, I have respect technically, as to real smarts and technical expertise for few in this COVID fight, Steve is one I admire for he works hard and is on the money…bright guy….Couey I admire big, Yeadon I admire huge big, Risch I admire big, Wolf I admire big….McCullough I admire big, eugyppius I admire, Oskoui I admire big (RIP), Latypova I admire big, Tenenbaum I admire big, Prasad I admire big….Navarro I admire big…Simmulation is smart…Banno wicked smart…Breggins huge smart…folk like them….many of the rest (not all) are money whores and technically inept and morons…just want money and camera…cupping washing balls…lots of what they say is junk. Igor is smart, 2nd Smartest big smart etc. folk like that….many on FOX, CNN, the talking heads on vaccines are frauds, idiots. They were shilling, caused deaths.
Great work Steve!
Thank you Sr Alexander for sharing Steve’s work. I follow Steve and he is absolutely brilliant in his analytical skill sets.
My concern is this, from all indications, mRNA doesn’t shut off! In layman terms, it keeps multiplying without any end in sight.
How easy would is it for our food and water supply, etc. to be infected with such a deadly and or debilitating construct? I do believe pigs / pork has been injected for years now. I haven’t looked too deep into the effects on humans after consuming. Any information you might have would be appreciated.
Also I have learned tomatoes and lettuce can and are now being grown with mRNA. Again, who knows how much or how many heads of lettuce or pounds of tomatoes someone would have to eat in order to be mRNA inoculated?
How sinister, how downright evil these monsters must be to overtly infect people with mRNA without any knowledge such produce has been tainted?
Thank you as always Dr Alexander.
AJR
Yes, I believe this "vaccine" was a planned depopulation and control move.
But not enough is written on the shedding that happens to non vaxed people who interact with vaccinated people (non sexual or intimate contact needed). A friend of mine has suffered a lot due to visiting with a relative after her brother died. She has taken the detox but still suffers. I am sure many
people are in the same circumstance.