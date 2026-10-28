Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
8h

I think if we were to judge Trump 2.0 on first term, then it is a failure...pure...do I think he should be removed from office if dems take house and senate? no...has Trump 2.0 polices hurt Americans? badly.

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Lynn
4h

LULA stole the Election. He's a Communist.

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