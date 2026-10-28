I want Trump to succeed, to me there is still time!
HARVARD COMPUTER MODEL: 94% CHANCE DEMS TAKE HOUSE...
71% SENATE...
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I think if we were to judge Trump 2.0 on first term, then it is a failure...pure...do I think he should be removed from office if dems take house and senate? no...has Trump 2.0 polices hurt Americans? badly.
LULA stole the Election. He's a Communist.