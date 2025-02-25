Trump now owns the effects of the cuts, and I say this as a warning, there are many people who perform critical regulatory jobs and when the first disaster happens, because of how Trump and Musk have done this, they cannot blame Biden et al. It will be due to their CUTS. Think of what I am saying so I caution the POTUS now, he now owns it, and had it been done differently, systematically, strategically, well thought out, targeted etc. to remove the fat and the like, of course…but now, if there is any disaster (s), he, Trump will own it. I do not think they thought this through. The chaos in which this is done, will hurt Trump in time and I am saying as a significant supporter, the nation is and will be torn apart as people are pitted against each other. One more thing, there are lives and mortgages and families attached to those jobs. Many government people, most are not evil bad people, they are hardworking and guilty of one thing, this being, taking a government job. Using the term ‘fired’ was wrong. You can get to where you seek to go and get efficiencies and the like but IMO not this way. There is some level of mean spiritedness and vindictiveness in it. This is my opinion.

You got to also remember something, if Trump got 75 million odd votes out of a nation of 350 million, he got 19 to 20% of the population, same roughly with Harris…each election…our POTUS is elected with 19% of the nation…does not represent the nation’s full or even majority or even 50% or even 30% or 25% (one quarter)…think about it…and yes don’t school me on electoral college…I am just speaking in absolute terms. This is a fact. so, when these politicians say ‘what I am doing represents the will of the American people’…19% is not the will of the people.

‘The employees warned that many of those enlisted by Musk were asked to help him cut the size of the federal government weren't actually fit for the job, lacking the skills or experience necessary for the task ahead of them, which Musk chalked up to President Donald Trump's wishes.’

Dozens resigning from DOGE, saying they refuse to dismantle critical public services...

'We swore to uphold our oath to Constitution'... Developing...

‘All the officials previously held senior roles at tech companies like Amazon and Google and wrote in the resignation letter that they had joined the government due to a sense of duty to public service.

But Trump's empowerment of Musk upended that, with the staffers writing the day after Trump's inauguration that they were called into a series of interviews that foreshadowed the secretive and disruptive work of DOGE.

The staffers who resigned worked for what was once known as the United States Digital Service, an office established during President Barack Obama’s administration after the botched rollout of Healthcare.gov, the web portal that millions of Americans use to sign up for insurance plans through the Democrat’s signature health care law.

All had previously held senior roles at such tech companies as Google and Amazon and wrote in their resignation letter that they joined the government out of a sense of duty to public service.

Trump’s empowerment of Musk upended that. The day after the inauguration, the staffers wrote that they were called into a series of interviews foreshadowing the secretive and disruptive work of DOGE.’

