of uranium…this is developing, I will report more as I know more…I think if Trump can make some deal where it is inspected yearly or semi-yearly for say 10 years by China, Russia and USA, with 2 of 3 signing off all is good, then that would be a workable solution fast to avoid more war and losses to USA military…I am not concerned for Iran’s military, I am concerned for our precious troops for they are being set up by the drunkard sexual abuser Hegseth…who is purely unqualified and inept and an insane person IMO…who has screwed POTUS Trump…and harmed our troops by reckless insane decisions to put them in needless harms way when the US was not under imminent threat by Iran…and innocents all sides and 3) there must be NO, zero patients, cases of Americans with EBOLA (current outbreak if confirmed) brought to US soil…these people must be treated in Europe or elsewhere, not brought to USA. With initiation of proper surveillance and acute contact tracing set up (just in case)…but business as usual, there is no threat to the US today. While we do recognize that dark forces are trying to get EBOLA on US soil and may be trying to weaponize it as we speak. We cannot count however on the lunatics and inept clowns, intellectually lazy academically sloppy dolts at HHS, CDC, NIH, FDA to safeguard us. I am hoping that RFK Jr. has ended his fixation on dinosaur bones he had with Epstein and focus on the work of HHS. The health and well-being of Americans. I have seen nothing, zero of substance in one year by him. Or the fools he put in place in our agencies. A disgrace.

SUPREME LEADER: URANIUM STAYS IN IRAN

RAPIDLY REBUILDING MILITARY

PERMANENT TOLL IN HORMUZ?

OIL SPIKES

see my suggestions again, and huge praise to Trump for seeking to find a way out, he is…inside this is well known, if one can be placed in front of him where he saves face, where he looks like he won, he will take it.

and in closing, my argument is this as to MAGAfying the primaries: Trump is doing good by his mobilization of his most ardent sycophantic cradle to the grave hardwired MAGA supporters, but there is danger in this approach for you may be making the Republican party MAGA, but the public does not like nor want this….and failing to reach out to independent or moderate Republican voters who will play a determinative role in highly competitive November midterm races, could spell catastrophe in the final results…Trump could take it over the line, or lose big. I think he should not be MAGAfying as is now, the general public mood is not there for him or MAGA, and thus leave the less MAGA candidates in place, who would have a stronger chance of winning…in those competitive and purple states etc.

Suggestions to end the war with Iran:

Start my suggestions (and some others) here:

US has ‘burned through’ billions of dollars’ worth of critical weapons supplies in the Iran war, report claims

The conflict has already cost the United States more than $30 billion, according to a study conducted by the American Enterprise Institute’

I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:

First, 4 urgent points worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:

‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.

Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.

Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’

In the end, if USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home Caribbean island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.

I am totally against what USA did here bombing Iran. I know this could have been dealt with differently. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides…

The main thesis I am expressing is that the safety and security of Israel is paramount and must not be breached. Ever. So is the safety of USA and of Iran. In this debate. US stood and must stand as the last beacon of hope. And lead. Must not now digress to be the world’s bully because ‘we have bigger weapons’. No. strength is NOT that.

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2-3 months of bombing of Iran (and an US asked for ceasefire), they Iran, have remained intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime which I do not support, remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners

2)their ballistic and drone assets are largely intact as reported by even our own US intelligence

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not as ships passed daily unimpeded)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…

My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuck):

1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

Do not forget this lady in the pedophilia issues, may have explaining to do under oath sometime?:

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with Middle East neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran; Iran to end bombing also on all US and Israel assets etc.

4)Removal of the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately or commit to not do this in the future; no blockage of the Red Sea by Iran; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats or military

5)Trump to bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.

6)US to apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little schoolgirls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin; offer compensation to the families.

7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history. They are one-sided and biased for Israel. Ensure proper unbiased negotiators are at the table. Who seek long-term peace.

9)consider crippling economic sanctions on Iran for 5 years on the nuclear issue if this is a real threat, yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, for the debate too must be fair, based too on what other nations have been allowed, given other nations are allowed to have nukes; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the Iranian economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure and not suffocate, let their economy thrive so that their people can be strengthened to make their OWN regime decisions and be able to act and vote and remove and install their own governments as they see fit; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)…the key is bi-lateral development of both nations…technology and energy sectors.

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and relevant UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, it’s theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 15 years as a bargaining tool, should they move to do so; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors, ever

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or any other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that, I mean a commitment forever, particularly never to use such terror assets to attack Israel or US and in fact, anyone…given Israel’s risk and proximity, Iran must commit to no further attacks on Israel, homeland or citizenry…now or future. Same on all sides.

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc. If Iran wants zero bases and as such, no US military on arab land, this could be on the table to negotiate.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. firm commitment. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region. Again, all such nations to pledge no military attacks for ever. The security of Israel is paramount as is Iran as is USA etc. Nations must commit to peace and end any and all terror related attacks on respective peoples. For good.

16)Iran and US to enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

17)Iran, Oman et al. to agree to charge NO tolls to access the Strait of Hormuz, now or in the future.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home!

Also, Steve’s response was to this article I shared (and that photo next is some precision bombing of our bases in Kuwait (rendered it now inoperable as radars etc. blown up) by Iran, for a nation that the Trump administration is obliterated and has NOTHING’):

“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “China is America’s Military Equal Now And In Any Future Fight, Marine General Warns

Faced with the rapidly growing China threat, the U.S. has to start hardening its bases now, said Marine Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka.”

The Iran was has shown the limits today of America’s military power and the weaknesses. It is shocking.