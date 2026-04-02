Breaking! AG Pom Pom Pam Bambi is fired! Gone! Great move POTUS Trump, huge praises, some crying out hari kari, sacrifical lamb, I say huge stones by you, the Pom Pom was fucking you up re Epstein
Great move! hopefully she is not given side hush up job...to be gone with her...go back to cheerleading. Noem is gone, Pom Pom is gone, Walsh, we need dry-drunk Hegseth out, Lutnick out to name a few
Does the bell toll too for Howard aka our great POTUS Trump and his leadership, and dry-drunk sex abuser Hegseth SECDEF? Over to you POTUS Trump, next move is yours!
We know the BOTOXed looksmaxxing nutball Madame hair extensions Noem got the boot (well, kinda) as she moved to take 220 million USD $ and build Mile-high jets for her and her lover Corey…on our tax-payer dime! One hammer smashing Kristi, too much, you went too far with the smashing!
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Trump fires Pam Bondi, aka Pom Pom Pam Bambi as AG, Attorney General.
She fucked Trump good re Epstein. Question is why? how come? for what? Is she sacrificial? I say no, I say Trump knew he is bleeding fast and taking incoming and his polls now headed to 20s as to approval. A clusterfuck of a disaster.
Trump spoke, oil surged! No confidence?
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I have told you all that Trump et al. reads our stacks...a select few...for we speak viscerally...and we are the nation...balls to the wall...honesty...thank God Trump fired her for word is she leaked critical intel she should not have and daddy T was mad mad mad, huge praise to Trump, ballsey at this time so big props
American troops are brothers in arms and do not desert each other, among the best, and must not be used needlessly and used as fodder. no boots here. on the ground. not for this.