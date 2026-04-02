Does the bell toll too for Howard aka our great POTUS Trump and his leadership, and dry-drunk sex abuser Hegseth SECDEF? Over to you POTUS Trump, next move is yours!

We know the BOTOXed looksmaxxing nutball Madame hair extensions Noem got the boot (well, kinda) as she moved to take 220 million USD $ and build Mile-high jets for her and her lover Corey…on our tax-payer dime! One hammer smashing Kristi, too much, you went too far with the smashing!

Trump fires Pam Bondi, aka Pom Pom Pam Bambi as AG, Attorney General.

She fucked Trump good re Epstein. Question is why? how come? for what? Is she sacrificial? I say no, I say Trump knew he is bleeding fast and taking incoming and his polls now headed to 20s as to approval. A clusterfuck of a disaster.

Trump spoke, oil surged! No confidence?