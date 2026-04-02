Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
4dEdited

I have told you all that Trump et al. reads our stacks...a select few...for we speak viscerally...and we are the nation...balls to the wall...honesty...thank God Trump fired her for word is she leaked critical intel she should not have and daddy T was mad mad mad, huge praise to Trump, ballsey at this time so big props

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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American troops are brothers in arms and do not desert each other, among the best, and must not be used needlessly and used as fodder. no boots here. on the ground. not for this.

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