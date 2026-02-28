BREAKING! America has begun major US military bombing of Iran, POTUS Trump has confirmed major combat operations in Iran; Trump: ‘Major Combat Operations’ Underway to ‘Obliterate’ Iranian Missile
Factories; Joint American-Israeli strikes against Iran took place over night, with U.S. President Donald Trump addressing both the nation and the people of Iran. Announcing the strikes to eliminate
“imminent threats from the Iranian regime” which “directly endangers the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world”, Trump said: “A short time ago, the United States Military began major combat operations in Iran”.
Iranian retaliatory strikes have been launched against Israel.”
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America
