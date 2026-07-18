Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
6h

this Iran war is now officially called 'Operation quicksand'....Pentagon is about to officially name it as such.

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Proberta
5h

"I am peace". "I am the president of peace".

“I will not send you to fight and die in a foolish, never-ending foreign war,” - Donald Trump

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