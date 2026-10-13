‘about 6 in 10 U.S. adults believe he is either illegally profiting or doing something unethical but not illegal.’
Even on issue of new White House Secretary, White House is all over the place, and cannot answer the questions…she seems inept IMO…WH cannot seem to get things right! too much distrust.
Trump says he cares for Americans. They think he’s more focused on his wealth, an AP-NORC poll finds
‘NEW YORK (AP) — Most Americans think Donald Trump is profiting off the presidency in unethical or illegal ways and is focused more on his wealth than helping people like them, a new AP-NORC poll finds.
As Trump’s family business pulls in record money from new ventures helped by his policies, the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that when it comes to allegations that Trump is profiting from the presidency, about 6 in 10 U.S. adults believe he is either illegally profiting or doing something unethical but not illegal. Only about 2 in 10 think the Republican president is doing nothing wrong, while a similar share say they don’t know enough to say.
At the same time, just over half of Americans say Trump has prioritized his personal’
Zacharia confuses President for husband in first briefing...
Out-of-breath, nervous, takes just 3 questions...
Could Already Be Fired?
Says She's Lawyer, But 'No Evidence' Ever Passed Bar Exam?
White House scrambles over questions on her background...
Furious Trump delivers brutal final dig at Kimberly Guilfoyle after dramatic resignation as Greek ambassador: ‘I guess she dated my son’
https://www.dailymail.com/news/article-16206273/Furious-Trump-delivers-brutal-final-dig-Kimberly-Guilfoyle-dramatic-resignation-Greek-ambassador-guess-dated-son.html
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OF COURSE Trump is profiting by using his office in multiple ways!! Anyone that is honest, paying attention, and able to connect dots knows that this has been and is happening non-stop.
I've stated many times that if Trump 2.0 had net worth of 'X" at the start of his term, his net worth at the end of the term will be between "3X and 5X". Trump 2.0 is gonna make a *killing*!!!
Just look at the "deals" he has already made for himself, his family and his friends. Consider just three sectors: real estate (e.g., Gaza), Big Pharma, and crypto. In those 3 sectors *alone*, Trump has already raked-in well over a billion dollars (estimates in crypto alone exceed $604 million).
In time, most Americans will know as fact that Trump is a *FAR* bigger grifter than Biden ever was.
Duh