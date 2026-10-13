Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
Oct 13Edited

OF COURSE Trump is profiting by using his office in multiple ways!! Anyone that is honest, paying attention, and able to connect dots knows that this has been and is happening non-stop.

I've stated many times that if Trump 2.0 had net worth of 'X" at the start of his term, his net worth at the end of the term will be between "3X and 5X". Trump 2.0 is gonna make a *killing*!!!

Just look at the "deals" he has already made for himself, his family and his friends. Consider just three sectors: real estate (e.g., Gaza), Big Pharma, and crypto. In those 3 sectors *alone*, Trump has already raked-in well over a billion dollars (estimates in crypto alone exceed $604 million).

In time, most Americans will know as fact that Trump is a *FAR* bigger grifter than Biden ever was.

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Alina's avatar
Alina
Oct 14

Duh

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