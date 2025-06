Newsom brought out the champagne too early! UPDATE, 9:16 PM: Gavin Newsom’s renewed control of the California National Guard didn’t last more than a few hours thanks to a federal appeals court. “The request for an administrative stay is GRANTED,” the court wrote in a short order tonight after the White House and DOJ came up short this afternoon in their bid to maintain a hold on the unrequested and widely seen as unnecassary troop deployment. “The district court’s June 12 temporary restraining order is temporarily stayed pending further order,” a three-judge panel of two Trump appointees and one Joe Biden appointee said. It gives Trump at least one more hot weekend to inflame the situation on the ground in L.A. with more immigration enforcement raids. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals trio has now set a June 17 Zoom hearing on the matter.

‘In response to anti-ICE raids protests that started late last week there are currently 4,000 National Guard troops in the City of Angels with 700 Marines in the mix too. A portion of DTLA around federal buildings, City Hall, some courthouses, art galleries and entertainment venues has been under curfew for the past few days and is to remain so from dusk-to-dawn indefinitely at this point. Each night since the curfew was put in place in the sanctuary city by Mayor Karen Bass, the LAPD have been arresting protesters and others who remain in the area.’

