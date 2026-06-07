Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

estimates are it will take a few years to clear the strait of Hormuz.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

In all of this, all the insanity around us, I want POTUS Trump to win...for him to be successful and bring us out of the madness!

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