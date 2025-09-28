‘Australia has formally recognised Palestine as a sovereign and independent state, completing a landmark shift in foreign policy over the Israel-Gaza war.

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, moved forward with formal recognition, effective from Sunday, acting in concert with similar declarations by prime ministers Keir Starmer of the UK and Mark Carney of Canada.

The plan is designed to build renewed momentum for a two-state solution in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages from the 7 October 2023 terror attacks orchestrated by Hamas.

In August, Australia said it would join the international push led by France, prompting fury from Israeli’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu and possible retribution from the US president, Donald Trump.’

They include recognition of Israel’s right to exist, and commitments to hold democratic elections and enact significant reform to finance, governance and education.

Governments recognising Palestine insist Hamas must have no role in any new state.

Albanese and the foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, were at paints to stress Trump’s leadership was vital to securing “a credible peace plan”. They said the White House and the Arab League could champion the reconstruction of Gaza and guarantee the security of Israel.

“Australia will continue to work with our international partners to help build on today’s act of recognition and to bring the Middle East closer to the lasting peace and security that is the hope, and the right, of all humanity,” the pair said in a statement.

Trump, who opposes recognition and has threatened retaliation against Canada already, will be an outsize presence in New York this week. Albanese is trying to secure his first face-to-face meeting with the president, even as a group of 25 of his close allies warned Australia’s recognition of Palestine could spark “punitive measures” from the US.’