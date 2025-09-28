Breaking: Australia joins UK and Canada in formally recognising Palestinian state; Move comes as Anthony Albanese tries to secure meeting with Donald Trump and amid warnings that recognition could
spark ‘punitive measures’ from the US'; what is your opinion on this move by these 3 nations? This story by The Guardian is driving lots of debate globally by this move
‘Australia has formally recognised Palestine as a sovereign and independent state, completing a landmark shift in foreign policy over the Israel-Gaza war.
The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, moved forward with formal recognition, effective from Sunday, acting in concert with similar declarations by prime ministers Keir Starmer of the UK and Mark Carney of Canada.
The plan is designed to build renewed momentum for a two-state solution in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of the hostages from the 7 October 2023 terror attacks orchestrated by Hamas.
In August, Australia said it would join the international push led by France, prompting fury from Israeli’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu and possible retribution from the US president, Donald Trump.’
They include recognition of Israel’s right to exist, and commitments to hold democratic elections and enact significant reform to finance, governance and education.
Governments recognising Palestine insist Hamas must have no role in any new state.
Albanese and the foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, were at paints to stress Trump’s leadership was vital to securing “a credible peace plan”. They said the White House and the Arab League could champion the reconstruction of Gaza and guarantee the security of Israel.
“Australia will continue to work with our international partners to help build on today’s act of recognition and to bring the Middle East closer to the lasting peace and security that is the hope, and the right, of all humanity,” the pair said in a statement.
Trump, who opposes recognition and has threatened retaliation against Canada already, will be an outsize presence in New York this week. Albanese is trying to secure his first face-to-face meeting with the president, even as a group of 25 of his close allies warned Australia’s recognition of Palestine could spark “punitive measures” from the US.’
What would Henry Kissinger say about recognition without getting anything in return? What would happen at the Congress of Berlin in 1878, where Romania, Serbia, and Montenegro obtain recognition by the Great Powers ON THE CONDITION that the respect religious liberties within their own borders (namely, quit discriminating against the Jews). A state cannot be recognized as a state under international law unless it agrees to abide by the basic norms of international law. Whatever the PA or Hamas are, they are not open to abiding by customary international norms and are not worthy of recognition. If Australia, Britain, and France have forgotten their roots in this area and are willing to reward Hamas for its actions on October 7, they will themselves have undermined all international order. Quit blaming the US for that.
Reward Hamas for taking and murdering Israeli and American hostages?
Virtue-signaling at its most senseless and malicious.
There is no "palestinian state" to be "recognized." They may as well "recognize" an "antifa state" or a "blm state."