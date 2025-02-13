Breaking! Bobby Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.) just moments ago confirmed as HHS Secretary! This is one nominee I supported & this was a good, principled pick by POTUS Trump; RFK Jr. was silenced by Trump et
al. so let us see what RFK Jr. does next as he has no choice but to call for the complete withdrawal of all mRNA Malone et al. transfection injections! Congrats Bobby! Way to go POTUS Trump!
Bobby Kennedy Jr. (RFK Jr.), this is one nomination I support fully! He has been silenced on deadly Operation Warp Speed (OWS), deadly lockdowns, deadly Bourla Malone Sahin Bancel Weissman et al. mRNA
Still counting the days since Trump took office till nanobot-heartattack-turbocancer-sterilizing death jabs aren't mandated to babies and children (via CDC childhood schedule).
Tick tock, someone's kid just died!
Let’s go Bobby!! Let’s expose the truth. Fauci killed many people in many different ways!
He is responsible for killing my husband with his evil deadly hospital protocol! I want Justice!!!!!!!