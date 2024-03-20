BREAKING: Boeing whistleblower John Barnett found dead in hotel parking lot in Charleston, SC from 'alleged self-inflicted' gunshot wound - Lawyer; so what do you think? Who would want John DEAD? I
can think of several...you? the world we live in now is very dangerous...Barnett had accused the plane manufacturer of retaliating against him after he flagged problems he saw at Boeing’s 787 factory
Boeing Whistleblower Who Raised Quality Concerns Is Found Dead
John Barnett had accused the plane manufacturer of retaliating against him after he flagged problems he saw at Boeing’s 787 factory in South Carolina.
Call me cynical and skeptical but right away I doubted his suicide.
Was Hillary seen in the vicinity?