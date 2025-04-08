Breaking: BOOM! Markets DOW up today 9.30 am by 1,400 (opens) points (1.5 trillion) as China threatens retaliation & while the benchmark 10-year Treasury has declined, comparable rates in both Europe
and Japan have increased; is the world due to US tariffs looking elsewhere for investment safe havens? Time will tell & all this as 'Black Swan' investor warns stock market will go down 80% 'when this
is all over…again, fascinating, hopeful, stressful, and trepidatious times.
‘Stocks jumped Tuesday as investors digested the latest developments in President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” trade war, recovering a portion of the historically bad losses over the last week even as China, the world’s second-largest economy, threatens to “fight to the end” with the U.S. over the soaring import duties.’
Stock Market Makes Comeback As Investors See Sliver Of Tariff Hope—Even As China Vows To ‘Fight’
From November 2021 to November 2022, the Nasdaq lost almost one-third of its value. Where were all the Lefties and RINO's then? And in the same period, the 'staid' DOW Jones lost 20%. The only difference now is who is president, and the "money printing machines" DOGE found have been curtailed. USAid grift-machine is neutered. So less money to the elites to put in the market and prop up ridiculous valuations. Maybe average people will finally wake up that the stock market as constituted is not a gambling venue where you just chuck money at the FAANG+ stocks and expect outsized returns. Those of us who lived through the Dot-com bubble understand, but too many wanted to think it "couldn't happen again". A reset has to occur in expectations now that all the corruption is coming to light. It can't be just "well, I got 'mine' so I won't worry about anything political in my own safe 'bubble life'." This is what happens when too many people retreat into their own lives. There is a cost still to be paid when people adopt the stupid "you can't talk religion or politics in public" mantra. We only come out of this stronger if people are willing to bear their responsibilities for not focusing as they should have on both areas, and learning to discuss both areas in a mature way. (I know it is hard trying to do that with the Left since they have been infantilized for decades now, but we must fight on for every inch. Our kids and grandkids are depending on us.)