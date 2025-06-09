Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Sounds Like Nonsense
🟪 JAMES LYONS WEILER SUBSTACK

A Clean Sweep at "Rubber Stamp"ACIP: Why Kennedy’s Overhaul Was Necessary to Restore Scientific Integrity

17/17 Members of Committee REMOVED.

https://popularrationalism.substack.com/p/a-clean-sweep-at-rubber-stampacip

Bos Zem
RFK Jr. has never claimed to be an anti-vaxer.. quite the opposite is the truth! He has claimed to be for “Safe Vaccines.” Most of not all vaccines are petroleum based byproducts so can there be any safe vaccines?! People quickly forget that in the midst of the Covid Tyranny he played his part when he and his wife held a party for friends and family where he demanded those attending have their vaccine passports to show they indeed participated in one of the greatest crimes against humanity!! Then later when he was confronted about the incident, he rolled over and passed blame on his wife. RFK Jr. is a grifter, plain and simple!!

1 more comment...

