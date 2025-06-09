Breggin: ‘Many of us will remain eternally grateful to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for helping to elect Donald Trump to the Presidency, bringing America First to power in our nation and the world. Now, RFK Jr. must be removed from office immediately, before he can cause further damage!’

What is your view?

Breggin says RFK Jr. must be fired, I say no, fire Makary, Bhattacharya, and Prasad and place qualified, informed, unbiased persons into the positions for to me, they are blocking true reform. Lots of talk but IMP bullshit. I think RFK Jr. may actually be subverted here…I will not absolve him of blame entirely, but he is no scientist etc. and depends on these clowns to advise him. I call them clowns now. A clown car again, we had it in the Task Force Term one. Different clowns, taking up space. And they are all subverting Trump fundamentally. Again, I do not think these people are stupid and have no idea what is happening. Breggin did us a solid here. He is showing us that we the people are being diverted to look elsewhere while we are being destroyed again. More mRNA.

RFK Jr. blatantly supports the deadly mRNA COVID shots and must be forced to resign

Start Breggin here:

‘On May 30, 2025, the FDA issued an approval letter1 for Moderna’s new mRNA Covid “vaccine,” and the conditions that go with it. Somehow, many informed people seem unable to grasp what this means. The mRNA slaughter of millions of Americans, in particular the elderly, pregnant women, and their children, will continue. With 38,615 deaths from Covid vaccines reported to the FDA as of today, mostly from the U.S., the FDA on May 30 authorized the continued use of the deadly mRNA vaccines.2 And as we will discuss further on, each of these reported deaths represents more than 100 actual deaths that go unreported.

The FDA approval letter continues to support the mass killing of older people with the jabs and leaves open the mass jab assault on pregnant women and their offspring. The “vaccine” trials had no placebo controls, and the Moderna presentation of its case for approval was considered so perfect that it did not warrant an FDA Review Committee because, believe it or not, it was not “controversial.”

The strategy in the FDA approval letter continues the murder of the elderly, and it will continue to inflict multiple diseases on the population, including sterility, cardiovascular disease, turbo cancers, increased rates and severity of respiratory illnesses, and a general decline in our immune systems.3

To make matters much, much worse, Kennedy has now released a statement on X that reassures people that there is nothing, absolutely nothing, to worry about surrounding the FDA approval of the latest mRNA vaccine. Never mind the lack of a placebo control group or an FDA Vaccine Committee Review. Never mind that there’s no prohibition against giving it to pregnant women. Never mind, there is no restraint whatsoever on continuing the slaughter of old people, who are disproportionately the ones already being killed and most harmed.

Time for Definitive Action

We appreciate Naomi Wolf’s excellent “An Open Letter to HHS Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary: Deliver on MAHA Agenda,”4 which was published shortly before we finished this report. But warnings are no longer enough. On the basis of her observations and our new disclosures in this analysis, it’s past time for Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to resign or be removed from public office.

Kennedy, whether he knows it or not, is doing the bidding of the Deep State, extreme progressivism, and predatory globalism, including depopulation and the mass killing of Americans. Beyond the Deep State, there are the global predators who are enforcing the global empire upon us as we first began describing in Covid-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey.5

We believe these evil forces are behind the FDA approval and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation of the brand-new Moderna mRNA Covid jab. Whether Kennedy knows it or not, they are also behind his personal strategy promoting methylene blue, MDMA, and “hallucinogens.” The overall aim of the globalists is to weaken the bodies, brains, and minds of the American people in order to enforce their compliance with their aspiration to defeat America First as the main obstacle to their success.

RFK Jr. and the Covid mRNA Vaccines

RFK Jr. promised us that no further vaccines for Covid would be allowed for patients between 12 and 64 unless they were tested in controlled clinical trials. He has also promised to replace the system whereby Covid vaccines are “approved” without placebo-controlled trials. And when the FDA recently set up a new plan that included giving the Covid vaccines to pregnant women, because pregnancy is a “pre-existing condition” that supposedly increases the risk of severe Covid, RFK Jr. promised it would never happen.

The simple truth is that Covid vaccines cause a whole range of horrific risks to the pregnant mother and her unborn child, her newborn child, and her never-born child. The publicity surrounding the testimony of James Thorp, MD, before Congress helped publicize the risk,6 encouraging and supporting RFK’s brief and ineffective attempt to stop the assault on women and their children. But their biggest threat is the continuing mass murder of our older population.

All that was before May 30, 2025, when the FDA gave approval to Moderna’s new mRNA Covid vaccine called MNEXSPIKE. Fewer people were accepting vaccines, and Moderna’s shares were plummeting in value, until the new strategy was announced. The FDA approval letter states:

MNEXSPIKE is approved for use in individuals who have been previously vaccinated with any COVID-19 vaccine and are 65 years of age and older, or 12 years through 64 years of age with at least one underlying condition that puts them at high risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19.

First, there is no mention of withholding the vaccine for pregnant women in this quote or anywhere in the letter. Not only is there no exclusion for pregnant women, since the FDA has previously labeled pregnancy as an “underlying condition,” but the FDA has also established the right to give them Moderna’s new vaccine. Beyond that, pregnant women commonly have “underlying conditions” such as excessive weight gain, hypertension, and pre-diabetes, further enabling them to get the vaccines. In short, pregnant women have been betrayed!

Second, people over 65 will continue to get the mRNA vax. The rates of death from the mRNA Covid vaxes in this group are so astronomical as to be murderous, a true genocide of people whom progressives and globalists consider very expendable societal baggage. The oldest among us usually do not contribute to the economy and instead drain the economy through Social Security, Medicare, and other disability programs. RFK Jr. is not on record as being against this slaughter, which continues unabated and will now increase. Moderna’s stock has literally gone up.

Third, no controlled clinical trials were involved. For a long time, the vaccine manufacturers have been exempt from comparing their products to placebo studies, as all other drugs are required to do. Instead, vaccine manufacturers are allowed to compare their product to other approved vaccines. If their product is roughly as effective and safe, it’s approved.

Since there are thus more than 19,000 deaths already reported to the CDC/FDA VAERS reporting system from Covid vaccines, it’s like comparing one poison, the new mRNA jab, to existing poisons in the form of current mRNA Covid vaccines and finding them about as helpful and safe. That’s exactly like proving a new alcoholic drink or cigarette is no worse than other alcoholic drinks or cigarettes — and then getting them approved on that basis.

Fourth, the FDA letter, under a bold subhead “ADVISORY COMMITTEE,” says there was no need for an Advisory Committee because there was nothing worth the committee’s time to worry about. According to the FDA, Moderna’s entire elaborate presentation to the FDA “did not raise concerns or controversial issues that would have benefited from an advisory committee discussion.” Nothing controversial, nothing worth even looking at, in continuing to flood the world with discredited and deadly mRNA vaccines?

And fifth, why limit the vaccine to being given as a “booster” after at least one earlier vaccination? Could it be because the more boosters you get, the worse the outcomes for you become? Boosters actually lead to an increase in infections, including COVID-19, in already-vaccinated people. There are a number of biological mechanisms for this, including exhausting the immune system and encouraging the emergence of increasingly toxic mutations of the disease.

We have recently published another scientific study in great detail showing that the number of deaths from Covid-19 vaccines is over 2,000,000 Americans. We estimate that the number may be much higher, because healthcare providers have been threatened and punished for even mentioning that the Covid vaccines might kill people and the FDA and CDC will not acknowledge Covid-vaccine deaths despite a virtual deluge of reports from U.S. and global reporting systems.7

Please go here for our most extensive analysis New FDA Plans for the Covid Vaccines Will Kill Millions More of the almost infinite harms caused by the Covid vaccines, include death, infertility causing a declining birth rate, multiple harms to infants, cardiovascular disorders, turbo cancers at all ages, a wide range of neurological and psychiatric disorders, and an Acquired Immunity Syndromes (AIDS) resulting in greater susceptibility to infections and cancer.

RFK, you promised reforms, and the FDA, under your supervision, has continued on its rampage, especially against pregnant women and the elderly in acts of depopulation that have been promoted by progressives and globalists for much of human history.

Really Bad News: RFK Jr. Endorses the FDA Approval of Moderna’s Vaccines

As noted above, on June 3, 2025, in the afternoon, RFK Jr. responded to all the expressed fears about the FDA approval of Moderna’s mRNA vaccine by reassuring us that Moderna would do right by us on some unspecified future date. This in itself disqualifies him from his government job:8

I want to address those of you who have anxieties about @US_FDA’s limited approval of a new mRNA COVID vaccine for high-risk populations. Moderna has agreed to a true placebo-controlled trial of the new vaccine, which is similar to the existing mRNA vaccine but uses a smaller protein. The FDA will monitor and collect data throughout the trial for every adverse outcome, not just a table list of expected outcomes. The FDA will scrutinize every aspect of the trial. We will deliver on our promise to use gold standard science and common sense.

I have been in the business of following up on drug company promises to the FDA for decades, and the truth is, they never do it if it’s a threat to them in any way! The fake attempts they do make are easily discredited.

There is no “limited approval.” This is a standard approval letter. This lethal vaccine has been set loose on the world again without a single reliable placebo-controlled study.

And once again, RFK does not even hint at any plan to stop giving the mRNA injections to the elderly, where it has been doing by far the most damage.

How much damage do these jabs do to the older population? As I wrote in a recent Substack about data sent into the VAERS system from the inception of the Covid vaccines:

The table shows that before age 51, the total number of deaths from Covid vaccines is 2,539. After age 51, the total of reported Covid vaccine deaths is 22,680, an increase of 8.9 times, and with those deaths in a relatively smaller population. Finally, the table from OpenVAERS.com includes all reports received, including a number from foreign countries, which in March 2025 reached a total of 38,541. That number is for all reports to the CDC, rather than the U.S. only, and so it includes a small portion of the global Covid vaccine deaths, which were sent to the U.S. In the following table, as of March 28, 2025, a total of 19,355 Covid vaccine deaths were reported to VAERS from the U.S.

Here is the actual table, as seen in our previous report,9 from OpenVaers.com:

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., what are you doing? On the basis alone of continuing to give the Covid death jabs to America’s older persons, you should be forced to resign. For accepting “promises” for future studies by a drug company whose vaccine has already been approved, your judgment should be questioned.

RFK Jr. and Methylene Blue

Many well-known individuals have spoken highly about methylene blue, including Joe Mercola, Robert Malone, and Alex Jones. Proponents are excited about the so-called enhanced oxygenation in the mitochondria, without mentioning that the drug is also a powerful monoamine oxidase inhibitor or MAOI with very dangerous stimulatory effects on four basic transmitter systems: dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine, and epinephrine.

Why is it so rarely emphasized that methylene blue is an MAOI? Because anyone familiar with pharmacology would immediately think of the grave risks associated with this class of drugs, including serotonin syndrome, malignant hypertension, and general over-stimulation with loss of judgment, all of which are made more likely when MAOIs are taken along with a dizzying array of ordinary foods and dozens of other drugs.

As a readily available confirmation of the adverse effects of methylene blue, go to Drugs.com and its section on methylene blue (Methylene Blue Side Effects: Common, Severe, Long Term). Be sure to scroll far enough down the pages harmful drug reactions to read the section “For Healthcare Professionals.”

Methylene blue is as least as dangerous as the most dangerous psychiatric drugs!

Methylene blue gained enormous publicity when RFK Jr. was photographed on an airplane putting several drops of a blue fluid into a glass of what looked like water. Since then, he has refused to comment on this stunning event. But Alex Jones has been vigorously selling methylene blue and stating as part of his ads that he has been talking to RFK Jr., whom Jones describes as a great fan of the drug.10

“But It’s All About Taking a Low Dose”

Do not fall for the popular defense that smaller doses are safe. The most reliable measure of an intoxicating dose is the effect it is having on you. If you experience a “miracle” of increased energy and strength or a subjective feeling of much better memory and cognition, then you are intoxicated. The neurotoxin has put your brain and mind into overdrive, much as methamphetamine or cocaine could also do. Your brain and mind are actually being rendered dysfunctional, and you risk permanent brain dysfunction or damage, as you would from any other stimulant that’s stronger than caffeine.

Because the neurotoxin is impairing your frontal lobes, the greater the effect the drug seems to have, the poorer will be your judgement about it. That is what I call “medication spellbinding” (intoxication anosognosia).11

This is an important lesson about all neurotoxins: Whether they are making you feel better or worse, the effect is coming from drug intoxication that is rendering your brain and mind less flexible and less functional. This is what I call the brain-disabling principle of all treatment drugs, ECT, and the rarer lobotomy. And it applies to all psychoactive drugs such as alcohol, marijuana, or nicotine. The better off they make you feel — including “thinking more clearly and quickly,” “more sociable,” “more relaxed,” “more energetic” or even “happier” — the more harm the drug is doing to your brain! And the less accurate your self-perception and judgement will be.

As a simple test, while you remain completely sober, go to a party where people are drinking, smoking pot, or doing MDMA. Are the people genuinely relating to each other, or are they instead mildly euphoric with each other? Are they “prosocial” or actually narcissistic in how they relate? Are they really being more intelligent and more imaginative, or do they actually seem surprisingly stupid and boring?

“But the Establishment Always Keeps the Good Drugs from Us?”

Also, don’t be fooled by statements like, “It’s the establishment hiding the good drugs from us.” In fact, the establishment has known about methylene blue since the 19th century, but it was too toxic to be sent for testing by the FDA. The FDA has grandfathered it into use as an antidote to methemoglobinemia, but the FDA has never tested it for safety!12

Then, in the 20th century, the pharmaceutical industry began to tweak methylene blue to make some of the most neurotoxic antidepressants and antipsychotic drugs in history.

Separately, the drug has been found to increase the rate of utilization of oxygen by the mitochondria. This has made it an antidote to certain poisons. But remember, artificially increasing normal mitochondrial function is causing a dysfunction within the body’s natural functions, which in no way guarantees a good outcome under normal conditions because homeostasis is being disrupted. Proving that a drug changes normal functioning, by reducing or increasing the function, proves that it is probably toxic to the body or brain. It makes them very hazardous while making any anticipated good outcome highly speculative.

Especially beware of drugs that “might” be useful for improving “cognition” or “dementia,” goals that would be on anyone’s wish list. In areas that involve the brain, and especially those that involve mental functioning, one “magic bullet” after another in psychiatry has turned out to be just one more deadly bullet.

In fact, the symptoms people are getting from taking store-bought methylene probably have little or nothing to do with its impact on mitochondrial use of oxygen. Alex Jones correctly describes the effects on him and others, sometimes dramatically within 30 minutes, as a “stimulant.”13 The actual subjective experiences of greatly increased strength and endurance, increased focus and memory, even increased happiness, when caused by a drug, are an intoxication from a neurotoxin. The “good results” from methylene blue mimic those of cocaine and methamphetamine. Both methylene blue and methamphetamine and cocaine overstimulate four major neurotransmitters in the brain, including serotonin, dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. The MAOIs, including methylene blue, and the classic stimulants have been compared, and their mechanisms of stimulating these excitatory neurotransmitters differ somewhat but also overlap.14

The dangers of methylene blue are well-documented, and they can be made worse, and even lethal, by combining them with innumerable common foods, including cheese, soy products, and beer. They also become more lethal when combined with dozens of other types of drugs that also stimulate one or more of the same neurotransmitters, including all antidepressants, some antipsychotics, and many over-the-counter medications for colds, allergies, and asthma. There is simply no way for anyone to keep track of them all or even to publish a complete list of them.

I have heard Alex Jones say correctly on his show that methylene blue is a “stimulant,” but he adds that they have no harmful effects. This kind of peddling of the drug has been going on throughout the freedom and natural health communities.

As a psychiatrist, psychotherapist, and medical expert in legal cases, I am very familiar with the adverse effects of the MAOIs like methylene blue and have written about them in scientific articles and books.15 Caution is advised when withdrawing from them because they can cause withdrawal reactions similar to methamphetamine or cocaine, including crashing.

RFK Jr and MDMA and the So-Called Hallucinogens

At his April 30, 2025, televised cabinet meeting, when the Secretary of the VA, Doug Collins, was finished reporting to him, Trump asked Secretary Collins a question that caught the Secretary off guard:16

President Trump (at 22:13): Thank you, Doug. How are you doing with the suicide rates? Secretary Doug Collins It’s tough, Mr. President, and that’s something that we’re looking at. This is something that we’ve had $588 million that has been spent over the last four or five years on prevention, and yet the numbers stayed at 17 or 21, wherever you want to have it. We’re now opening that back up, taking in nonprofits. We’re bringing in others who have things that are actually looking at it. I’ve worked with Secretary Kennedy and others on the idea of we’re opening up the possibility of psychedelic treatment and others that give us an opportunity. We’ve got to research it, make sure it’s good, but it’s opening up that possibility. [bold added]

On December 3, 2024, Veterans Affairs of the VA had already announced the receipt of a $1.5 million grant to study MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD and alcohol disorder. It described it as the first department-funded research on psychedelics in five decades.17

More recently, in March 2025, the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, announced that it had one of two $4.9 million grants from the Department of Defense (DoD) for the same street drug, MDMA, “to be given to active-duty Army personnel with mild to moderate post-traumatic stress disorder to study the psychological flexibility of patients experiences as a potential mechanism of MDMA’s therapeutic effect.”18

Advocates of these mind-bending and emotionally disabling drugs have been pushing them everywhere they can. It is reminiscent of how the CIA disabled a generation of young people by pushing LSD and other drugs on them.19

MDMA: Much like Methamphetamine and Methylene Blue than Like a Psychedelic

We are really being blindsided by what’s going on. RFK Jr. tells us and the world that the new mRNA vaccine is just wonderful and then establishes the idea that his much-loved MDMA is a “psychedelic” when it is closely related to methamphetamine, with additional relationships to his seemingly beloved methylene blue.

While MDMA may seem to have “mild” hallucinogenic effects, the term is probably being used as a euphemism to hide its deadly ancestry and chemistry. MDMA is actually a high-powered amphetamine stimulant and indeed it shares many of the risks of methylene blue and other MAOIs as well as methamphetamine and cocaine.20 The chemical for MDMA is methylenedioxy-methamphetamine.

The methylenedioxy molecule appears in psychiatric drugs like the extremely potent and dangerous antidepressant paroxetine (Paxil), about which I have written and testified in court voluminously. The methylenedioxy molecule also appears in MDMA and in methylene blue.21

The methamphetamine molecule, which is the basis of MDMA, is far better known as an extremely potent and highly addictive drug as confirmed by the National Institute of Drug Abuse:22

Methamphetamine is a lab-made (synthetic) stimulant with high addiction potential. When sold as shiny bluish-white rocks or crystals, it may be called “crystal meth,” “Tina,” or “ice.”

Methamphetamine’s short-term effects typically include feelings of euphoria and increased alertness and energy. It can also cause serious negative health effects, including paranoia, anxiety, rapid heart rate, irregular heartbeat, stroke, or even death. Long-term use may lead to insomnia, memory loss, the development of a substance use disorder, and other health problems.

Methamphetamine, taken alone or combined with fentanyl, contributes to the overdose crisis in the United States.

MDMA is a result of tweaking methamphetamine, producing a drug too neurotoxic for the FDA to approve for anything. Popularly known as Ecstasy, it is taken at raves and used by addicts.

For a further introduction to the dangers of MDMA, review the drug at Drugs.com. MDMA (Ecstasy/Molly): Effects, Hazards & Extent of Use – Drugs.com

I have spent a considerable portion of my professional life examining the effects stimulant drugs and antidepressants on children and adults, writing medical and popular books about them, writing scientific analyses in journals,, testifying in court and before government agencies, including a special government Consensus Conference and Congressional Hearings. To me, with all that background, RFK’s promotion of both methylene blue and MDMA is unconscionable and bizarre. We already know that these drugs jack up brain function in dangerous and disorganized ways, all abnormal. We know they can cause permanent brain dysfunction and damage.

We also know more than enough about “psychological flexibility” and amphetamine. Amphetamines “work” by causing obsessive-compulsive driven behavior that often results in obedience to authority that is extreme, inflexible, and harmful to free will. It was used by the Japanese when ordering kamikaze pilots to their deaths by crashing into American ships.23 It caused a disastrous failed bombing attack that killed Canadians in Afghanistan.24 It forces children to pay attention in class and to copy things down on their paper, without any evidence of helping them learn anything.25

Testing amphetamines on active-duty soldiers should be illegal. In fact, the article reporting the DOD commitment of $9.8 million to study psychedelics for active-duty troops notes that “the U.S. government first conducted illegal experiments with psychedelics on soldiers half a century ago.”

The FDA has already rejected an application from Lykos Therapeutics to use MDMA for treating PTSD.26 Kennedy was critical of the FDA for doing this. But others have indicated that Lykos was actually coaching people in the experiments to evaluate themselves as better for the sake of the movement.27

Though MDMA is often called a psychedelic, it is not. It’s a high-power amphetamine on which some people experience mild psychedelic experiences. MDMA proponents are repeatedly calling it a psychedelic as a euphemism and as a broader promotion of truly psychedelic drugs like LSD. The dark places from which this new poisoning of America is coming have deep roots in the Deep State, especially the DoD and the CIA. As my wife, Ginger, recently reminded me, the legitimacy of the anti-war movement during the Vietnam War was undermined by the CIA and its MK-Ultra program, in part by spreading hallucinogens, especially LSD, among the participants at giant meetings and individually as well.

RFK Brings a Psychedelic Advocate into a Critical Role in Trump’s Administration

Many supporters of President Trump have wondered how he could have nominated a Surgeon General who promotes psychedelic drugs. Dr. Casey Means is a friend of RFK Jr., and he is behind her appointment. She is not facing the fact that mRNA Covid vaccines are causing a massive number of deaths and disabilities. She is rhapsodic in her support of psychedelics and promotes them in her book.28

Conclusion

We have documented a whole range of threats from the presence of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Trump administration. But the greatest threat is the ongoing reality that Kennedy’s June 3, 2025, defense of the FDA’s approval of the newest Moderna mRNA Covid vaccine. On that basis alone, he should resign or be forced to resign. Allowing the Covid vaccines to be continued against older people is unconscionable, and so is their use in general. Beyond that, RFK Jr.’s promotion of methylene blue, MDMA, and psychedelics will vastly weaken the bodies, brains, and morality of Americans. There is no place for RFK Jr.’s perspectives on mRNA vaccines and psychoactive drugs in the Trump-led America First effort to preserve free will and personal sovereignty in the U.S. and the world.

End Notes

1 May 30, 2025 Approval Letter – MNEXSPIKE

2 https://openvaers.com/covid-data

3 New FDA Plans for the Covid Vaccines Will Kill Millions More

4 An Open Letter to HHS Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary: Deliver on MAHA Agend

5 We are now selling COVID-19 and the Global Predators for $1 and P&H on www.WeAreThePrey.com. And it is still available on Amazon and other bookstores.

6 James A. Thorp, Claire Rogers, Michael Deskevich, and Stewart Tankersley. COVID-19 Vaccines: The Impact on Pregnancy Outcomes and Menstrual Function. Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons Volume 28 Number 1 Spring 2023. https://www.jpands.org/vol28no1/thorp.pdf

7 New FDA Plans for the Covid Vaccines Will Kill Millions More

8 Secretary Kennedy on X: “I want to address those of you who have anxieties about @US_FDA’s limited approval of a new mRNA COVID vaccine for high-risk populations. Moderna has agreed to a true placebo-controlled trial of the new vaccine, which is similar to the existing mRNA vaccine but uses a smaller” / X

9 New FDA Plans for the Covid Vaccines Will Kill Millions More

10 Here are a number of methylene blue ads by Alex Jones or associated with him. Bing Videos, Ultra Methylene Blue – The AJ Store and What is Methlyene Blue: Weight Loss Miracle Drug, Alex Jones, RFK Jr & More! – Breaking Social Norms | Podcast on Spotify,

11 https://breggin.com/admin/fm/source/6905_breggin/studies/Breggin2007.pdf

12 Half_a_century_of_antidepressant_drugs_-20151101-21548-vmvosk-libre.pdf. Also see Methylene Blue: The Long and Winding Road From Stain to Brain: Part 2 – PubMed and Methylene Blue in the Treatment of Neuropsychiatric Disorders – PubMed; and Iproniazid | Antidepressant, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor & Mental Health | Britannica; Methylene Blue: The Long and Winding Road From Stain to Brain: Part 2 – PubMed; Monoaminergic neurotransmission: the history of the discovery of antidepressants from 1950s until today – PubMed. These cover the fascinating history of MAOIs and Methylene Blue.

13 Heard by Dr. Breggin on Alex Jones radio shows circa May and early June 2025.

14 Frontiers | Amphetamine Derivatives as Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

15 My most recent books that discuss MAOIs include Brain Disabling Treatments in Psychiatry, Second Edition, and Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal.

16 White House Cabinet Meeting 4/30/25

17 VA awards $1.5 million to study using psychedelics for PTSD treatment

18 https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2025/03/17/dod-commits-98-million-to-study-psychedelics-for-active-duty-troops/

19 https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP88-01350R000200160001-6.pdf(70), Surviving CIA/MKUltra and overcoming pure evil: the story of Dr. Juliette Engel

20 Frontiers | Amphetamine Derivatives as Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

21 Methylenedioxy – Wikipedia

22 Methamphetamine | National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA)

23 The World War II “Wonder Drug” That Never Left Japan | Essay | Zócalo Public Square

24 Emonson DL, Vanderbeek RD. (1995) The use of amphetamines in U.S. Air Force tactical operations during Desert Shield and Storm. 66(8):802

25 psychostimulantsin.pbreggin.1999.pdf

26 https://web.archive.org/web/20250515053057/https://news.lykospbc.com/2024-08-09-Lykos-Therapeutics-Announces-Complete-Response-Letter-for-Midomafetamine-Capsules-for-PTSD

27 In reality, the FDA study sent to the FDA was deeply flawed: The Case for MDMA’s Approval Is Riddled With Problems | WIRED. Also see https://thehill.com/opinion/4838097-mdma-therapy-rejection-psychedelic-renaissance/

28 : https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/may/11/casey-means-surgeon-general-pick, https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/trumps-new-surgeon-general-nominee-praises-unproven-psychedelic-therapy, and https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-nominates-dr-casey-means-wellness-influencer-close-to-rfk-jr-for-surgeon-general

by Peter R. Breggin MD

First published in AmericaOutLoud.com June 5, 2025’

