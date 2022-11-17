An observational study and you must leave the role of confounding in the interpretation.

However, sufficiently well done to allow some concerning conclusions that add to the already existing body of evidence of the devastating inflammatory consequences of these mRNA vaccines, especially on the cardiac muscle and function. Evidence is now clear since February 2021 when the COVID gene injection was rolled out, that the injection is a principle contributor to the unexpected cardiac arrests and deaths, heart attacks, myocardial infarctions, strokes, cardiac arrhythmias, and heart failure. The evidence today is now devastatingly clear that the COVID gene injection wreaks havoc on the myocardium.

mRNA vaccine made by Moderna is particularly catastrophic in terms of myocarditis, pericarditis, or myopericarditis during a hospitalization or an emergency department visit within 21 days of the second vaccination dose.

“observed a 2- to 3-fold higher odds among individuals who received mRNA-1273 vs BNT162b2. The rate of myocarditis following mRNA-1273 receipt is highest among younger men (age 18-39 years) and does not seem to be present at older ages. Our findings may have policy implications regarding the choice of vaccine offered…

The rates of myocarditis and pericarditis per million second doses were higher for mRNA-1273 (n = 31, rate 35.6; 95% CI: 24.1-50.5; and n = 20, rate 22.9; 95% CI: 14.0-35.4, respectively) than BNT162b2 (n = 28, rate 12.6; 95% CI: 8.4-18.2 and n = 21, rate 9.4; 95% CI: 5.8-14.4, respectively). mRNA-1273 vs BNT162b2 had significantly higher odds of myocarditis (adjusted OR [aOR]: 2.78; 95% CI: 1.67-4.62), pericarditis (aOR: 2.42; 95% CI: 1.31-4.46) and myopericarditis (aOR: 2.63; 95% CI: 1.76-3.93). The association between mRNA-1273 and myocarditis was stronger for men (aOR: 3.21; 95% CI: 1.77-5.83) and younger age group (18-39 years; aOR: 5.09; 95% CI: 2.68-9.66).” (see graphs below)

SOURCE:

https://www.jacc.org/doi/abs/10.1016/j.jacc.2022.08.799