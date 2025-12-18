Breaking! Dan Bongino is out at FBI! "“I will be leaving my position with the FBI in January,” Bongino announced on social media Wednesday night. “I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, & Director
Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose. Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you. God bless America, and all those who defend Her.”
POTUS Trump:
“Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show,” Trump said of the former TV host.
Dan Bongino to leave FBI deputy director job — with rumored replacement waiting in the wings
Why really is he leaving? Some suggest he was hired to shut him up. Maybe he wants to be free to speak. He is a good man, I hope he can continue to be honest.
I recently heard of Baron Coleman, an attorney, who has been investigating the Charlie Kirk event. I paid almost no attention to that event, and accepted the narrative we were told about it. But it seems there is a lot we have not been told. Baron has a YouTube channel.
At this point, it looks to me like CK was taken out in a conspiracy, not by Tyler Robinson, but by his closest associates at TPUSA. Robinson was clearly a patsy, and CK was not killed by a bullet.
