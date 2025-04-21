Breaking, Delta airplane catches fire on runway in Orlando, near 300 passengers, all passengers got out down slides, what the EFF is happening with American Airline & Delta etc. planes catching fire?
again do we need to buy plane tickets now and ensure we dress with Oxygen masks, rebreathers and even scuba gear in case flying near Potomac or Hudson etc.? has Malone Bourla Pfizer mRNA vaccine
All this now for a simple 30-minute flight?
Flying in USA is now quite dangerous, no matter how you delude yourself. Beyond a numbers game, the risk is there now. Something is wrong, across the entire industry.
damaged the entire airline industry by harming pilots in the cockpit, the air traffic controllers, stewardesses, mechanics etc.? Would a couple of planes need to fall from the skies fully loaded due to a pilot suffering a cardiac arrest etc. before the FAA, NTSB, airline industry, pilots etc. insist and mainstream proper tests of all pilots, air-traffic controllers etc. before entering the plane e.g. high-sensitivity troponin test, chest MRIs with gadolinium contrast, EKGs, D-dimer test? The Malone Bancel Moderna Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine has damaged so many in society and it dismays me and leaves me without words today that POTUS Trump can praise the OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine as having saved lives when it has killed and the heads of his health agencies are SILENT with deer in the headlights look over mRNA vaccine…leaving it on market…it is shameful…reckless…I continue to call on RFK Jr. to stand up and do the right thing.
‘Delta plane engine catches fire at Orlando airport, passengers evacuate on slides’
Its. Called maintenance, but that cost money and the Money Grubbing CEO won’t get his Bonuses if he for Fills the Maintenance Criteria. It’s all Profit If it ain’t Broke don’t Fix it .
Let’s start examining the mechanics. Are these guys new in the last four years. Are they Americans? One threat I remember reading online is that planes will drop out of your skies.