Breaking Delta plane crashes as it lands in Toronto Canada, three survivors are in critical condition - including a child...developing...plane flipped over as it headed in to land...
A Delta passenger plane carrying 76 people crashed at Toronto's Pearson Airport on Monday in yet another aviation disaster. appeared to land upside down shortly before 3pm.
Three survivors are in critical condition - including a child
Yet, another pilot having a heart condition? Due to forced vax...
Helicopter flies sideways into a landing jet, something only a computer could time (BlackHawks are reported to have received remote flying capability late last year), cue a bunch more crashes over the next few months. Suddenly flying is unsafe, pick your reason (DEI, people leaving over COVID jab, ATCs and pilots underpeforming because they took the covid jab, corruption and demoralization in the FAA, all of the above), doesn't matter. The reins must be handed over to AI in order to make American skies safe again.
Don't worry, Musk's got this solved.
Problem. Reaction. Solution. Stranglehold.
Once is an accident. Twice is a coincidence. Thrice is enemy action. How many plane crashes are we up to now?
From most people's perspective, these plane crashes are legit and this is a brand new novel problem that's just begging for an immediate miracle solution--that, like any well timed dialectic, will arrive fully fledged and ready for production just in the nick of time.
(Get control at the local level please everyone, Trump is surrounded by technocratic maniacs and can't take America back all by himself.)