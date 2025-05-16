their deportations.

“Under these circumstances, notice roughly 24 hours before removal, devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster,” the ruling said. ‘The justices noted they were granting only temporary relief while the case returns to a lower federal appellate court sorts out the question of how much notice is due to those being targeted for removal.’ This is a blow to POTUS Trump’s move to deport illegals.

‘President Trump cannot use the 18th-century Alien Enemies Act to quickly deport a group of suspected Venezuelan gang members currently being held in Texas, the Supreme Court ruled Friday.

In an unsigned order, the justices ruled that the South Americans should remain in the US while lower courts decide how far in advance migrants must be informed of their removal.

Friday’s ruling follows an April 19 order that also blocked quick deportations under the 1798 law,'

Note the merits of the 1798 AEA have yet to be addressed by SCOTUS.