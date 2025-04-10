BREAKING! DOW now plunges 2,000 points wiping out most gains yesterday...what the hell is going on? we are now on a daily roller-coaster; CALLS GROWING FOR INSIDER TRADING PROBE
and Egg prices increase to record high! China tariff raised now to 145% up from 125%; you mean I got to raise my own chickens now? gggeeezzzeeeee! this market giving me constipation
Like any adjustment there are fluctuations and no instant results. Our culture is so used to instant results it is ridiculous. A large ocean liner cannot turn on a time in 10 minutes.
Stand steady and these are paper fluctuations. All economists know this and Trump has 40 urs of success and he is also a very smart person. Stay steady do not sell and we’ll be fine.