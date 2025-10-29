Breaking! Dr. Steven Hatfill (senior HHS advisor) has been fired 'with cause' as he speaks out of coup from INSIDE the house to remove RFK Jr.! I was told I was referred as a SENIOR advisor to RFK Jr.
but request direct to me to reverse my stance on Malone Bourla Bancel Moncef Pfizer Moderna et al. mRNA vaccine & do interview with Bannon & write an article reversing; I told them fuck off, shove it
Word is (from anonymous persons sitting in the cabinet) coup is being led by Chief of Staff Matt Buckham to remove RFK Jr. What is the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales’s role in this? Coup.
Word is Cassidy & the Outlaw Wales is running the show and Bobby Jr. has zero power. Zero! The agency heads just pose. worthless. damages the fight. CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS subversives. IMO should all be fired as are part of the coup. RFK Jr. just has not clued in yet!
There is this mRNA cabal deepstate some say led by Malone et al. secretly, subverting Trump, RFK Jr. thinks he has his ducks are in line but they are playing him, de-balled him, stapled his nuts to his desk…he has ZERO power, note he said Spikevax mRNA vax was approved behind his back but yet it remains on market? for infants 6 months old…Moderna…these people led by Malone et al. are a clear devastating danger to USA, they must be fleshed out and they removed and subjected to trials under oath…I like Hatfill, I dealt with him when I was senior advisor at HHS in Trump term 1.0. He is a god good man.
Discuss: Hatfill
fired from HHS “for cause.” “Hatfill told the Times, however, that he was ousted as part of “a coup to overthrow” HHS
, being carried out by Kennedy’s chief of staff Matt Buckham.”
Pharma and their wealthy investors have omnipotent power. Just as senator Richard Blumenthal said during the hearing with senator Johnson “ I’m a lawyer who has seen the power of pharma up close.”
Let them destroy themselves. We the people just need to say No when it comes to these shots. I am done trying to warn people, if they want to kill themselves at this point I say let them. Once the numbers(of people are down) maybe just maybe they will leave the rest of us alone.....