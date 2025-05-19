Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
4h

I have been warning about MB for years now.

Also, 99% of it is tainted with heavy metals and other contaminants.

This whole MB trend is just a money grab.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Tip's avatar
Tip
4h

Why today? Is it because RFK jr is taking it? Should we get him to release his bloodwork to see all the damage MB has done? I don't believe it. From 1906 there is no studies. Come on.

DMSO bad for you? Come on ? It cures my hip bursitis in 3 weeks. That's something I know for sure. I took it internally and applied it topically. My blood work was fantastic . Banned except for those multi million dollar horses that use it. Like ivermectin. Everything the elite scum has said not to use. I'd use it. Everything they said to inject yourself with .. I'd stay away from.

My two cents. 🇨🇦

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture