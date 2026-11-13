Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

Obama CIA Director John Brennan's son arrested on child pornography charge after 'sexually explicit' materials found on his phone

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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maybe AI hackers trying to hack the system, air traffic control that could fuck up the planes...this is serious...let us wait and see

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