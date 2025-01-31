Musk’s role? Firing the FAA chief? What is going on?

I did not agree with or like POTUS Trump’s press conference where he blamed DEI etc. and the air traffic controllers and military pilots and did not give us any evidence. Even if it is so. Not the right time…There were people still strapped in their seats DEAD upside down in the POTOMAC water and thus why did he not take the temperature of the room?

This was wrong!