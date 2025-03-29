BREAKING! FDA’s Top Vaccine Official quits in protest; In his resignation letter, Dr. Peter Marks cited ‘misinformation and lies’ from Health and Human Services Secretary RFK Jr.; Marks has said
RFK Jr. is lying and spreading misinformation! Marks is a favorite of Trump as he brought the mRNA vaccine in OWS; this is developing, I will share more as I know; I know both of these men
With the number of things Peter got wrong with Covid hard to believe he has the arrogance to say someone else is providing misinformation
I love it when the trash self-disposes. If he was a “vaccine expert” during the fake pandemic, good.
Buh-bye!